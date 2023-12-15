When and where to watch Jake Paul vs. Andre August? Live TV and streaming details

Jake Paul is set to return to the squared circle this Friday against Andre August in what will be his third fight of the year. While August may not be anywhere close to the name value of Paul's previous opponents, he is the most experienced on paper.

Andre August's current professional record stands at 10-1-1. His fight against Paul will go down at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The event will be broadcast live via DAZN worldwide.

Interestingly, the fight will not be on pay-per-view and fans can watch the bout as a part of their regular DAZN subscription, which costs $24.99 per month. The main card is set to behind at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on Friday, with Paul and August's ring walks expected at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

The card will feature three more professional fights, with a welterweight bout between Elijah Flores and Javier Mayoral getting things underway on the night. That will be followed by a middleweight bout between Yoenis Tellez and Livan Navarro.

In the co-main event, Shadasia Green will take on Franchon Crews Dezurn in a title fight for the vacant WBC super middleweight championship.

Jake Paul reveals why he chose Andre August despite his lack of popularity

Jake Paul received backlash from sone when he announced that he was going to fight Andre August. While his fans are used to big events and him going up against rather popular fighters, the decision to fight August came as a shock to many.

However, Paul decided to fight August because of his long-term goal in the sport. 'The Problem Child' has been quite vocal about how he wants to become a world champion. While speaking about it during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, he said:

"There’s a lot of reasons. It’s mostly for me, for my experience, my road to world championship, and to grow inside the squared circle, those four corners. And to get the time under my belt. I think people, when I said I wanted to become world champion, thought it was just some gimmick or I was saying it just to sell more fights or to gain people’s attention. When I said it, I actually meant it."

Jake Paul continued:

"This is me acting like a boxing prospect. It’s me building my experience in the ring, taking challenges, and staying sharp in camp. Working, working, working. This is the time I need to be able to get to that level of being the best in the world."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below (1:00):