The highly anticipated matchup between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. has created excitement among boxing fans worldwide.

As the undisputed welterweight championship bout is scheduled for July 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, fans are eager to secure their tickets and witness this monumental event.

Crawford and Spence took to social media to confirm the fight's official announcement. The showdown will be broadcasted on Showtime pay-per-view, and both fighters are guaranteed significant earnings in the "eight figures," according to ESPN sources.

Acknowledging the anticipation surrounding the fight, Crawford shared his excitement on Instagram, declaring:

"The wait is over. It's game time. Errol Spence. Terence Crawford. July 29. Las Vegas, Nevada. Everybody come out, show support, and watch me fry this fish."

Meanwhile, Spence expressed his enthusiasm, recognizing the significance of the bout, stating:

"Finally giving the fans what they want. This one a throwback fight on paper, but it could be a one-sided ass-whooping, one of the biggest fights of the century!"

Reports indicate that the fight contract includes a rematch clause, allowing either fighter to trigger a rematch within 30 days after July 29. If Crawford and Spence split the two bouts, a trilogy fight is likely.

While the ticket prices for Crawford vs. Spence have yet to be announced, previous boxing events provide some insight. Ticket prices for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia ranged from $729 to $11,731, while Devin Haney's fight against Vasiliy Lomachenko featured ticket prices between $66 and $4,275. Given the magnitude of Crawford vs. Spence, it is expected that ticket prices will be in line with these high-profile matchups.

As the contract finalization process is underway, fans can anticipate ticket sales commencing very soon.

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. set to determine welterweight supremacy

The upcoming showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. holds great significance for both fighters, as it will settle the long-standing debate surrounding their capabilities in the welterweight division.

Despite calls for this matchup for years, obstacles such as rival promoters have hindered the possibility of the fight becoming a reality.

Terence Crawford showcased his skills with a spectacular sixth-round knockout of David Avanesyan in December, further solidifying his reputation as one of the top welterweights. Meanwhile, Spence, 33, made a successful comeback in April 2022, defeating Yordenis Ugas via a 10th-round TKO to claim his third welterweight title.

This victory marked Spence's return after undergoing surgery to repair a detached retina in August 2021, an injury that caused him to withdraw from a highly anticipated bout against Manny Pacquiao.

Poll : 0 votes