When will Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez take place? Walkout and main event timings reported

Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez are gearing up to headline the UFC's final Fight Night of the year. The high-octane action is all set to rock the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, December 9.

The event kicks off with the preliminary card lighting up the stage at 5 pm PT, 7 pm CT, and 8 pm ET. The main event takes the spotlight later at 8 pm PT, 10 pm CT, and 11 pm ET on the same night.

Viewers in the stateside can watch the live action on ESPN+ or UFC's Fight Pass, while TNT Sports will broadcast the fights in the UK.

The 'Kung Fu Kid' Song Yadong makes a grand return to the Octagon after his April victory against Ricky Simon, bolstering his impressive record to 20 wins and just 7 losses.

Meanwhile, 'El Guapo' Chris Gutierrez will enter the arena riding high on a recent triumph against Heili Alateng, securing a unanimous decision win. With only one loss in his last 10 bouts, Gutierrez boasts a record of 20 wins and five losses, setting the stage for an epic clash in Vegas this weekend.

Check out the fight card below:

Expand Tweet

UFC Vegas 83: "I'm scared sh*tless. That's the reality"- Chris Gutierrez on pre-fight mentality ahead of Song Yadong showdown

As the spotlight intensifies on UFC Vegas 83's main event featuring Chris Gutierrez and Song Yadong in a bantamweight spectacle, Gutierrez shared his insights on stepping into the ring against his formidable opponent. Yadong agreed to take on Gutierrez after his original matchup against Petr Yan fell through.

At the pre-fight media day event, Gutierrez addressed the looming question of pre-fight jitters. Responding with unfiltered honesty, he stated:

"Who says they're not scared? That's the biggest bullsh*t... I'm scared sh*tless. That's the reality, right? You're putting yourself in a very vulnerable position. You're going out there to fight half-naked in front of millions of people... So to say you're not afraid, that's almost you trying to mask something."

Check out Chris Gutierrez open up about pre-fight anxiety in the clip below:

Expand Tweet