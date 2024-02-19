"When you’re at your first or*y" - Surging 155 lbs prospect reacts to Mark Zuckerberg appearing in Alexander Volkanovski's corner at UFC 298

Lightweight prospect Terrence McKinney has given his thoughts on Mark Zuckerberg walking out with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298.

'The Great' had been hoping to make it six title defences in the featherweight division when he faced Ilia Topuria on Saturday. Unfortunately for Volkanovski, he came up short on the night and was finished by 'El Matador' in the second round after being caught by a heavy right hand.

Prior to the action, Volkanovski surprised fans with his walk to the octagon as the Meta CEO accompanied him and his team. The pair have become close friends over the last year, with the Australian regularly helping to train Zuckerberg in MMA.

'T Wrecks' took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video he had taken on his phone of Zuckerberg walking to the octagon with Volkanovski.

In the clip, the 39-year-old appears nervous and doesn't quite know what to do whilst Volkanovski is taking off his gear before stepping into the cage. McKinney also noted this and hilariously compared Zuckerberg's body language to another potential awkward situation. He wrote on X:

"When you're at your first or*y and have no idea where to start."

Check out McKinney's tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Alexander Volkanovski explains why Mark Zuckerberg walked out with him to the octagon at UFC 298

Following his defeat to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298, Alexander Volkanovski was asked why Mark Zuckerberg accompanied him to the cage.

Zuckerberg's appearance made headlines on the night, with many noting that he looked nervous as he walked alongside the Australian to the octagon. Whilst some believe it was likely due to the occasion, others believe it was nerves for his friend.

Speaking at the post-fight presser, 'The Great' revealed that he was the one who asked the Meta CEO to accompany him and appreciated him doing so. He said:

"He was coming to watch and obvioulsy, I'm mates with him and chat to him regularly. He said he was coming to the event and I was like, 'Hey, we'd love to have you come and walk out with us.' He was worried he'd be in the way but I said, 'No, you won't get in the way.' We loved that and he did. It's something different aye?"

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments here (6:40):