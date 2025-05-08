Where is Aiemann Zahabi from? Exploring the UFC star's ethnicity and origin

Aiemann Zahabi is part of the UFC 315 pay-per-view event, which returns to Montreal this weekend for the first time in 10 years. Zahabi will face UFC legend Jose Aldo on the main card at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

Zahabi is aiming to put on a show in front of his home audience and climb up the bantamweight rankings with a potential victory over Aldo.

Where is Aiemann Zahabi from?

Aiemann Zahabi is a professional MMA fighter who competes in the bantamweight division of UFC and is currently ranked 15th. He is the younger brother of renowned MMA coach Firas Zahabi, owner and head coach of Tristar Gym, where former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer Georges St. Pierre trains.

Aiemann was born into a Lebanese household and grew up in Quebec, Canada. The 37-year-old holds a professional record of 12 wins and two losses. He made his octagon debut at UFC Fight Night 105 in 2017 and secured a unanimous decision win over Reginaldo Vieira.

Aiemann Zahabi discusses Georges St-Pierre's advice for UFC 315

Aiemann Zahabi is presently on a five fight win streak, the most recent being an impressive unanimous decision victory over Pedro Munhoz at UFC Edmonton last November. Zahabi is now set to face Jose Aldo at UFC 315 and will have Georges St-Pierre in his corner.

During the UFC 315 media day, Zahabi disclosed that St-Pierre instructed him not to display too much admiration for Aldo. The 43-year-old asked him to treat Aldo like any other opponent.

''He just told me not to over-respect him. He said he did that mistake against Matt Hughes the first time around, and a lot of guys do it when they fight legends, so make sure not to over-respect him. He's just another guy, nothing special. Not to disrespect his career, but he's a human being is what I mean. Georges is great, he's a mensch."

Check out Aiemann Zahabi's comments below (16:03):

