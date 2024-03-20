Where can Canadian fans watch Bellator Champions Series? Find out which network the promotion secured a media rights deal with

Canadian fans will finally be able to watch all their favorite Bellator Champions Series fighters, as it was officially announced that the promotion has secured a media rights deal with Fight Network.

After Bellator moved from Paramount Network to CBS Sports and then Showtime, Canadian fans were redirected to the promotion's YouTube channel to watch their events. There had been plenty of speculation as to when a media rights deal would be secured, but it appears as though the PFL have finally done just that.

According to their press release, Fight Network will air the Bellator Champions Series throughout 2024, beginning this Friday, when they host their first event under the PFL banner in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Under the new agreement, the Anthem Sports & Entertainment-owned network will also have access to Bellator's past content, which features the likes of Michael Chandler, Michael 'Venom' Page, Eddie Alvarez, and Fedor Emelianenko.

In the press release, Anthem's VP of Content spoke highly of the Bellator brand and its global appeal. He mentioned that the network is excited to showcase the promotion to Canadians. He said:

"This is truly a landmark partnership for Fight Network, and we are honored to be the exclusive Canadian rights holder for all of Bellator's live events in 2024. We look forward to bringing our viewers the absolute best in Bellator and PFL programming, as well as rare offerings from Bellator's rich content library, and so much more, starting with the inaugural Bellator Champions Series on Friday." [h/t Anthem Sports & Entertainment]

Canadian fans will definitely have a reason to tune in to Friday's event as Tillsonburg, Ontario native Aaron Jeffrey clashes with Fabian Edwards in a middleweight title eliminator.

Surrey, British Columbia native Jeremy Kennedy challenges Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire for the featherweight championship. 'JBC' will look to join the list of Canadian fighters to win a Bellator championship, which includes Rory MacDonald and Julia Budd.

It will be interesting to see whether the new media rights deal that the PFL signed with Fight Network will result in Canada hosting a future Bellator Champions Series event.