Where is Petr Yan from?

Petr Yan is from Dudinka, a city on the Yenisei river, in Russia. The 29-year-old fighter was born on February 11, 1993. Founded in 1667, the city of Dudinka has a population of approximately 23,500.

Yan is currently the interim UFC bantamweight champion. He formerly held the undisputed title after his win over Jose Aldo at UFC 251. However, 'No Mercy' lost the belt after a disqualification loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259. The Russian landed an illegal knee during the fourth round of the clash.

Yan has amassed a professional record of 16-2. He has a total of eight finishes in his career. Seven TKOs and one submission win comprised those numbers for the 29-year-old.

The Russian's last fight was at UFC 267 against Cory Sandhagen. Yan managed to earn a decision win in a back-and-forth contest. In doing so, 'No Mercy' became the interim champion.

Petr Yan is set to return at UFC 273

Yan will face Aljamain Sterling in a rematch at UFC 273 in April in Jacksonville, Florida. 'Funkmaster' will be defending the title for the first time since winning it via disqualification last March.

Yan seemed to have the upper hand during their first fight prior to the fight-ending illegal blow. Despite a strong start from Sterling, the Russian took over slowly and many believe he would have emerged victorious had he not landed the DQ-worthy shot.

Nevertheless, Petr Yan will finally have the chance to regain his belt and become a two-time undisputed UFC champion. The war of words has already started between the duo, with both Sterling and Yan firing shots towards each other in the build-up to the contest.

On paper, 'Funkmaster' has the advantage in the grappling department. However, Yan managed to secure seven takedowns against the 32-year-old in their first fight. The Russian is certainly the better striker between the duo, boasting tremendous power in his hands, along with a sniper's accuracy.

With that in mind, Yan is currently the bookmakers' favorite to win at UFC 273 and reclaim his title. We'll find out how accurate those odds are on April 9.

