"Where's your mom, b**ch" - Ryan Garcia's provocative taunt which led Devin Haney to lose control during heated face-off

Ryan Garcia is set to make his return to the boxing ring this weekend when he challenges Devin Haney for the WBC super lightweight title at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The pair held a promotional face-off at the historic Empire State Building in Manhattan, New York on Tuesday, resulting in 'The Dream' shoving 'KingRy'.

DAZN Boxing shared the footage to their official X account, allowing fans to hear the words that led the WBC champion to shove the title challenger. Haney approached Garcia, stating:

"You're a drunk. I'm going to drown you. I'm going to drown you. You can't f**k with me. You can't f**k with me. I see it in your eyes. I see it in your eyes."

Garcia responded by repeatedly questioning:

"I'll f**king kill you, b**ch. Where's your mom at? Where's your mom, b**ch? Where's your mom, b**ch? Where's your mom, b**ch? Where's your mom, b**ch? Where's your momma, b**ch? Where's your momma, b**ch?"

Before shoving Garcia, Haney stated:

"Where's your fat a** mom? Where's your fat a** mom? Where's your fat a** mom?"

Check out the back-and-forth altercation between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia below:

It is unclear what happened to Haney's mother, however, his grandmother who reportedly played a big role in his upbringing passed away last month. The WBC champion and Garcia share a lengthy rivalry that dates back to their respective amateur careers when they met six times, with each fighter winning three bouts.

Ryan Garcia gets kicked out of New York Mets game

While Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are set to clash this weekend, they are putting the final touches on promoting the bout. The pair were set to throw out the first pitch at Citi Field ahead of tonight's game between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates, however, following the incident at the Empire State Building, the team pulled the plug on the invitation.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated shared the news, tweeting:

"Bizarre scene tonight at Citi Field in New York, where Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia were scheduled to throw out the first pitch of Mets-Pirates. Mets officials pulled the plug on it after the fighters arrived, I'm told by sources w/direct knowledge, because they didn't want to risk an incident on the field. Haney and Garcia, who will face off Saturday at Barclays Center, scuffled at the Empire State Building earlier today."

Check out Chris Mannix's tweet below:

Garcia took to X to claim that he had also been thrown out of the stadium. Walking alongside Oscar De La Hoya, 'KingRy' stated:

"So, guys, the Mets just wasted three hours of our lives to say at the end we can't throw the pitch for whatever reason. There was no reason and they kicked us out for no reason so everybody, I'm personally going to say f**k the Mets. Don't ever go to a f**king Mets game again. F**k the Mets."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments on being kicked out of Citi Field below:

