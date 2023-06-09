Where does the viral Joe Rogan, D.C., and Jon Anik meme come from? Throwback to the fight that made the UFC desk lose their mind

The UFC commentary team consisting of Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik, and Joe Rogan undoubtedly holds a special place in the hearts of all MMA fans. The famous trio is considered among the best in the business and has delivered many memorable moments while sitting cage-side during UFC events.

The three commentators share a unique chemistry with each other, which often results in fans getting to witness some iconic and hilarious reactions from them during fights. With the UFC putting on exciting fights almost every weekend, there's no dearth of such moments.

UFC @ufc



The reaction to @RoseNamajunas' KO needs an extended cut

While there are numerous examples of Joe Rogan and his desk-mates expressing their shock and awe at unexpected finishes or knockouts, one of the funniest moments, which also went viral online as a meme, was during the Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose lightweight contest at UFC 248 in March 2020.

Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier's reaction to a knockout at UFC 248 last weekend was absolutely perfect

While Dariush desperately tried to secure a submission in the opening round, the second round is where the action really got going. Both fighters stood up and threw haymakers at each other while going around the cage. The Iranian-born American then landed a brutal left hand that violently ended the fight.

When Drakkar Klose hit the canvas, Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik, and Joe Rogan delivered an all-time reaction as they animatedly gasped for air while struggling to contain their excitement to see the stunning knockout.

Joe Rogan meme: Fans react to hilarious meme of UFC commentator and POTUS Joe Biden

Joe Rogan has been working with the UFC for decades and is widely considered a fan-favorite personality in MMA. Apart from doing his duties as a cage-side commentator, Rogan is also responsible for conducting post-fight octagon interviews.

Over the years, his reputation as a tenacious interviewer who gets his interview no matter what became a viral meme. Following U.S. President Joe Biden's recent fall during the US Air Force Academy graduation ceremony, the meme of Rogan 'interviewing' Biden was promptly recreated.

Rogan shared the hilarious meme on Twitter and fans couldn't help but make more jokes on the matter in the comments section.

The internet is the greatest worst thing that's ever happened.

"Can we have a technical fight breakdown of the sandbag's moves?

"Can we have a technical fight breakdown of the sandbag's moves?

"Oh he's hurt. He's hurt bad."

"Oh he's hurt. He's hurt bad."

Another fan asked:

"I thought you don't interview the losing opponent after a match?"

"I thought you don't interview the losing opponent after a match?"

"I fought hard, the floor fought harder."

"I fought hard, the floor fought harder."

Another user joked:

"Sandbag remains undefeated."

One fan stated:

"All I hear is "Joe Rogan interviewing the MF president" in Joey Diaz voice."

"All I hear is "Joe Rogan interviewing the MF president" in joey Diaz voice"

See that little flap on this hat. It comes out when he is about to fall. They're called balance flaps.

Reminiscent to Andy in Toy Story, I am pleasantly surprised he doesn't have "JOE" scrawled in crayon on the bottom of his dress shoe.

