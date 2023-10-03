"Whether I had horse shoes in my gloves" - Tyson Fury all class in reflecting on Deontay Wilder trilogy despite absurd allegations

Boxing superstar Tyson Fury has shared words of kindness for his former foe Deontay Wilder.

On multiple occasions in the past, 'The Bronze Bomber' has accused 'The Gypsy King' of cheating in their second fight. Despite Wilder's accusations, Fury recently shared his admiration for the American knockout artist and praised him for his grit in an interview with TNT Sports Boxing:

“Fair play to Deontay, he has got the heart of a lion. No matter what he says about me, you have to admire someone you fought three times. Whether I had horse shoes in my gloves or he had a suit too heavy, I respect that fact that we've had the trilogy and knocked lumps out of each other.” [h/t Michael Benson]

Check out Tyson Fury's comments from the 17:30 mark below:

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have locked horns on three separate occasions inside the boxing ring. Their first fight took place in December 2018 and turned out to be a thrilling back-and-forth affair. The bout was razor close and the result was declared a draw.

The two athletes competed in a rematch in February 2020. This time, Fury got the better of 'The Bronze Bomber' and defeated him via knockout in the seventh round of the fight.

After this, Wilder gave multiple reasons for his loss, including his water being possibly spiked, his heavy costume, and Fury cheating in the fight.

The highly anticipated trilogy fight finally took place in October 2021 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Once again, 'The Gypsy King' proved himself to be the better fighter by knocking Wilder out in the 11th round.

Tyson Fury is planning to fight Francis Ngannou and Oleksandr Usyk in quick succession

Tyson Fury is all set to share the boxing ring with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The bout will take place on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight will mark Ngannou's professional debut in the world of boxing.

After that, 'The Gypsy King' plans to turn around and fight Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed titles. This encounter is expected to take place on December 23 or on some other date in January.

Upon hearing the news of Fury vs.Usyk, Ngannou the chances of Fury competing against 'The Cat' after his encounter with the Cameroonian were pretty low:

"I don't know what's the minimum medical suspension in boxing but I really don't understand how Tyson can fight in December after what's going to happen on 10/28 #FuryNgannou."

Expand Tweet

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates