Which company's cigars does Joe Rogan smoke on JRE podcast?

Viewers of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Spotify and other YouTube clips of the show would've seen the UFC commentator often smoking a cigar while interviewing his guests. Rogan said on one of his podcast episodes that he started smoking cigars instead of drinking during a Sober October.

Rogan usually smokes Foundation Cigars and even gave the brand a shoutout during episode #1590 of the JRE podcast. The cigar company gifted Rogan a custom-painted cigar box and a number of cigars.

Watch Rogan receive the Foundation Cigar gift here:

Foundation Cigar also made a special JRE cigar blend, which the podcaster once again showed off on his podcast. Joe Rogan seemed very impressed with the quality and endorsed the company on his podcast:

"Foundation Cigars made special cigars, like super legit cigars with the JRE logo on it... Good cigars right, legit, shoutout Foundation Cigars."

Watch Rogan speak about the Foundation Cigar blend here:

Rogan has a special preference for The Wise Man Maduro Robusto cigars, which are the type of cigars Foundation Cigar supplies the podcaster with on his show. The cigar blend is said to be Nicaraguan fillers and San Andres Capa, as advertised on the Foundation Cigar website.

What has Joe Rogan recently said about Brittney Griner's cannabis-related charges in Russia?

Besides smoking cigars, Rogan is also known to enjoy smoking cannabis and is a strong advocate for responsible drug laws within the United States. So it was no surprise to see the podcaster speak about the recent controversy surrounding Brittney Griner's sentencing in Russia.

The basketball player was stopped at a Russian airport after possessing cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner pleaded guilty to the charges but stated that it was simply an honest mistake. She now faces nine years in jail for drugs charges.

After the news broke, Rogan took to Facebook to offer his opinion on the topic and drug laws within the United States:

"This is some really horrible shit. I hope some sort of a deal can be made to get her out, and I hope this makes us look at our own policies here in America where thousands of people are in jail for cannabis right now."

Joe Rogan called for the United States government to look at its own laws surrounding cannabis-related charges and also hoped that the US could make a "deal" with the Russians to help the basketball player.

