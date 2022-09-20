Which fighter has the most losses in the UFC?

Since its inception, the UFC has seen multiple fighters create records that have built the promotion an entire legacy. However, there are a select few who would be glad if everyone forgot about some of the records under their name.

Jeremy Stephens finds himself in such a class as he holds the record for the most losses in the UFC.

A veteran of 34 fights in the octagon, Jeremy Stephens has lost 19 of them. 'Lil Heathen' made his octagon debut in a losing effort against Din Thomas at UFC 72.

Stephens did not let the loss to Thomas get to him as he bounced back and won three fights in a row. However, at The Ultimate Fighter: Team Rampage vs. Team Forrest Finale, 'Lil Heathen' recorded another loss to Spencer Fisher.

Stephens has had his fair share of ups and downs in the UFC. While 'Lil Heathen' has impressive wins over the likes of Josh Emmett and Gilbert Melendez to name a few. When he recorded a five-fight losing streak from 2018-21, he was released from the UFC.

Stephens' win/loss record can be partially attributed to the fact that the fighter has had a long and hard career in the promotion. With 34 fights under his belt in the Dana White led promotion, Stephens is only behind the likes of Donald Cerrone, Andrei Arlovski, and Jim Miller when it comes to having competed in the octagon for the most number of times.

Who has the longest losing streak in UFC history?

A career in MMA cannot always be all sunshine and rainbows. At times, fighters go through a string of losses in the promotion. Even the extraordinary BJ Penn experienced multiple defeats in a row.

A legend in the sport of mixed martial arts, Penn is one of the most recognizable names in the sport. Having won titles in both the lightweight and welterweight divisions, Penn experienced many highs in the sport.

However, in 2011, things went south for Penn when he faced Nick Diaz at UFC 137. Not only did Penn suffer a defeat, but this fight also marked the beginning of a losing streak for the fighter.

After his loss to Diaz, Penn faced Rory MacDonald a year later. The bout against the Canadian ended in another disappointment for 'The Prodigy', as he lost the bout via unanimous decision.

Returning after more than a year, Penn tried to turn things around when he faced Frankie Edgar at The Ultimate Fighter: Team Edgar vs. Team Penn Finale. However, nothing changed for the Hawaiian as Edgar defeated him via TKO in round three.

After the Edgar loss, Penn took a 18-month hiatus before he finally returned to compete four more times in the promotion. With many expecting 'The Prodigy' to turn things around, the fighter failed to shine as he lost all four times which took his losing streak to seven fights. It remains the longest losing-streak in the promotion's history.

