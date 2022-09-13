How many of the UFC commentators have fought in professional MMA?

The UFC has done a great job in recent years of recruiting a good mixture of former professional fighters and media professionals to help host their biggest events.

Many of the current commentators have fought in professional MMA, with Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz and Paul Felder all competing under the organization's banner.

Bisping, Cormier and Cruz are also former UFC champions, which ensures an incisive analysis of the ongoing fights during events.

Michael Bisping ended his MMA career in 2017 after losing to Kelvin Gastelum and retired with an impressive professional record of 30 wins and nine losses. Cruz is still an active fighter, recently losing to Marlon Vera this year. 'DC' and Felder are both retired. Another commentator, Joe Rogan, is a martial artist in his own right.

Even though Rogan has never fought professionally, he is trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and achieved his black belt a few years ago.

Fellow commentators Jon Anik and Brendan Fitzgerald have both never competed in a professional MMA bout. Anik is a former anchor for ESPN, but joined the UFC in 2011 and has since been integral to the commentary team despite his lack of experience in the cage.

Laura Sanko, who often does fighter interviews for many of the organization's events, has also competed in professional MMA. Sanko beat Cassie Robb in her only professional MMA bout at Invicta 4, but she fought five-times as an amateur MMA fighter.

What are UFC commentators' nicknames?

As mentioned, many of the commentary team are former champions within MMA. But what are the commentators' nicknames? Michael Bisping is well-known for being called 'The Count' during his UFC career.

The Englishman was given the nickname by a ring announcer as his grandfather was a Polish Count.

Paul 'The Irish Dragon' Felder was given his nickname after the famous Lyoto 'The Dragon' Machida and pointsbto his Irish heritage. Daniel Cormier is often called 'DC', which is obviously an abbreviation of his name.

Fellow former MMA champion Dominick Cruz has the nickname 'The Dominator' but it hasn't been reported exactly why the American chose the name.

Laura Sanko fought under the nickname 'Fancy' in her short-lived MMA career.

