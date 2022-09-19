Which UFC fighters star in that new season of 'Cobra Kai'?

To the delight of MMA fans around the globe, the highly popular Netflix action drama Cobra Kai features some very interesting UFC fighter cameos in the latest season of the show.

Season 5 of the Karate Kid spin-off series features UFC elites such as former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson and Eryk Anders.

Woodley and 'Wonderboy' are part of a new assortment of senseis the show's villain Terry Silver brings in to expand Cobra Kai's presence in the valley.

Watch Thompson and Woodley in the Cobra Kai season 5 trailer below:

Eryk Anders, on the other hand, portrays a Spanish MMA fighter who locks horns with the show's main lead Johnny Lawrance, played by American actor, William Zabka.

The show has been steadily gaining ground since its first season was released in May 2018 on YouTube Red. Now streaming exclusively on Netflix, season 5 is the highest-rated season yet, with a Rotten Tomato rating of 100%.

Cobra Kai is proving to be a clear win for the streaming giant. According to Looper, the latest season of the action drama has been viewed for over 100 million hours in its opening week.

UFC fighter Eryk Anders talks about working in Cobra Kai

In a recent interview with TMZSports, welterweight fighter Eryk Anders stated that it was a very surreal experience being on Cobra Kai as he himself was a Karate Kid fan and his kids are big fans of the Netflix show:

"Man, it was cool. It was quite an experience, you know. I watched all the Karate Kids, growing up and kids love the show. So when they called me to, to be in the show, it was kind of surreal. You know, my kids didn't believe me... They thought I was full of it and then I showed them pictures with William Zabka... and they thought it was cool and now that it came out, all the kids in their school watch it so... I got them a little bit of clout."

Watch UFC fighter Eryk Anders talk about working in Cobra Kai below:

Furthermore, the mixed martial artist revealed that he would love to continue acting if opportunities were available. 'Yo Boi' joked that acting as a profession would be much less hazardous to his health.

Anders also had high praise for the show's lead William Zabka. The UFC athlete stated that Zabka could play the role of Johnny Lawrence effortlessly as he had the swag of his Cobra Kai character even in real life.

