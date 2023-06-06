Pro-wrestling legend The Undertaker has named a UFC superstar that would fit perfectly as a heel in the WWE.

Endeavor, the parent company of the UFC, announced the completion of a majority acquisition of WWE and the two companies will form a global live sports enterprise. It is worth noting that a number of fighters like Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey have swapped the UFC octagon for the WWE ring in the past and the recent merger has indicated that we might see more of the same in the future.

Speaking of the same during an exclusive interview with Independent, The Undertaker named Conor McGregor as the perfect fit to embrace the role of a heel in WWE. While claiming that 'The Notorious' has "WWE written all over him", the 58-year-old said (H/T Independent):

“It’s pretty easy to figure out, that would have to be Conor McGregor. He has WWE written all over him. He would be the ultimate heel and that would be kind of fun.”

The Undertaker claims the UFC-WWE merger will make both companies stronger

Many have theorized about what could possibly change after the UFC-WWE merger. While many have offered their personal opinions on how the merger might affect the product, The Undertaker seems to be pretty optimistic.

Upon being asked to share his thoughts on the merger, the WWE legend claimed that it will make both companies stronger. During the same interview with the Independent, he said:

“It’s going to make both companies stronger. I really don’t think they need too much interaction because they’re such different entities. Maybe some of those [UFC] guys can learn to do a proper promo and really build some good fights."

The Undertaker further gave his opinion on potential crossover events between WWE and UFC :

“Both companies will continue to grow. You may see a few more fighters in the WWE audience and a few more wrestlers in their audience. But I don’t really envision too much crossover.”

The 58-year-old seems to be on the same page as the UFC president on potential crossover events between the newly merged companies. Dana White had earlier spoken on the same and claimed that because of the fact that there are no pre-determined outcomes in the UFC like WWE, the possibility of crossover events is very low.

