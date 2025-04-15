"Whip of a kick" - Fans can't get enough of Stamp Fairtex's electrifying U.S. debut in brutal KO of Alyse Anderson

When Stamp Fairtex earned the rare opportunity to showcase her talents in front of a hard-to-please American audience, she made sure to leave an indelible impression. This happened at ONE Fight Night 10 — ONE Championship's inaugural event in the United States — held at the 1stBank Center in Colorado, in May 2023.

Ad

There, the Thai heroine squared off against hometown favorite Alyse Anderson in a women's atomweight MMA bout.

Watch the full fight posted by the promotion on its YouTube channel below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Right from the get-go, Stamp had matters under her control, skillfully shutting down Anderson's takedown attempts with perfectly placed knees and consistently landing combinations of crisp jabs and sharp kicks.

Undeterred by the damage, Anderson was determined to bring the encounter to the ground as she continued to shoot for takedowns in the second round. Unfortunately for the American, Stamp pierced a knee to the midsection that forced her opponent to backpedal.

Ad

Sensing the opportunity to wrap things up, Stamp launched a painful body kick that sent Anderson crashing to the mat. She then followed up with punches, compelling the referee to call a stop to the contest at 2:27 of round two.

As Stamp gears up for her next outing, it only heightened the anticipation in the comments section of the video embedded above:

Comments from YouTube

Stamp Fairtex booked for U.S. return in August

The American fans have had the their prayers answered as they will get to see Stamp Fairtex in action when ONE Championship returns to the U.S. in less than four months from now.

Ad

The world's largest martial arts organization is slated to stage its third extravaganza on American shores with ONE 173 on August 1 at the 21,000-capactiy Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

There, Stamp will share the Circle with close friend and former teammate Denice Zamboanga in a ONE women's atomweight world title unification.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.