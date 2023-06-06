Possibly the biggest celebrity boxing event ever, Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, is just a couple of months away. While Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy is the other fight confirmed for the card, the models for the event have also been announced.

Among the models for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz are Whitney Clark, Calah Jackson, Raphaela Milagres and Kourtney Kellar. Paul vs. Diaz takes place on August 5, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Check out the poster for the event models for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz:

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Who has the edge?

There's no doubt that Nate Diaz is one of the toughest men to have ever stepped into a fighting ring or cage, along with his brother Nick Diaz. However, it should be worth noting that Jake Paul has stepped into his stride with his foray into boxing, accumulating wins over three accomplished MMA veterans.

Knocking out names like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, along with scoring a knockdown over Anderson Silva, widely considered as one of the greatest strikers in the world, has given legitimacy to Paul's boxing skills.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Jake Paul’s KO of Tyron Woodley was voted ESPN Ringside’s 2021 Knockout of the Year Jake Paul’s KO of Tyron Woodley was voted ESPN Ringside’s 2021 Knockout of the Year 🏆 https://t.co/zvoulEbG3m

The only pro-boxing loss Paul has had is to Tommy Fury, who he fought for eight rounds and lost a split decision to. One can attribute a part of Paul's success to his ability to get inside his opponent's head, no matter what approach he takes depending on who he's fighting.

However, as displayed in his fights with Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz has proven to be a tough nut to crack with mental warfare. The Stockton-scrapper seemed unfazed by Paul's subtle jibes at the press-conference. One key moment from the press conference was when Nate Diaz decided to leave the event briefly to use the facilities, showing his complete lack of regard for Paul.

Check out the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz press conference highlights:

If Paul has 4 wins over three UFC veterans, how would his opponent from Stockton pose a different challenge? Diaz is known as a jiu-jitsu specialist holding a black belt under Cesar Gracie. However, he is also a proficient striker with excellent boxing skills, at range and in the pocket.

According to Diaz himself, he was supposed to debut in boxing at age 18, however an MMA fight came up first so he took that fight. Once he joined the UFC, he was locked in his contract, and hence, could not box outside the organization. Although, not known for his knockout power, Diaz is a volume-striker, with the ability to continuously pepper his opponents with shots, and eventually break them.

Jake Paul has the edge when it comes to experience in the squared circle and this coupled with his youth and access to the best strength and training facilities, thanks to his wealth, could be a formula conducive to success.

Dexerto @Dexerto Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is confirmed and set for August 5th Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is confirmed and set for August 5th https://t.co/S4mXqhbGVc

