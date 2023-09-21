Who is Agata Fak, aka 'Fagata'? All you need to know about the Polish MMA fighter and social media sensation

Agata Fak, more popularly referred to as 'Fagata', is a popular Polish influencer and model who has been making headlines in the mixed martial arts scene.

She is incredibly popular in her native Poland and boasts over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. She also has her own YouTube channel, on which she posts vlogs, reactions, Q&A videos, and more content.

She has also started to compete in MMA, in which she actually holds a positive record of 2-1. According to Tapology, a platform dedicated to covering the sport of MMA, 'Fagata' made her debut in February 2022.

In her debut, she faced fellow Polish fighter Lexy Chaplin, losing by way of TKO via punches in the very first round.

Check out Agata Fak's debut vs. Lexy Chaplin:

Since then, she has gone on to put together a two-fight win streak.

After suffering defeat in her debut, she faced Monika Kociolek in May 2022 and subsequently Natalia Karczmarcyk last December. She emerged victorious from both fights via unanimous decision.

'Fagata' set to compete in kickboxing next

While 'Fagata' has been out of the MMA cage for almost a year, it looks like her next appearance in a combat sports setting will take place under a kickboxing ruleset.

Per Tapology, her next fight is scheduled for September 29, 2023, and will be against Martyna Janusz at Fame Friday Arena 2. 'Fagata' typically competes at flyweight, but the kickboxing bout will take place at a catchweight of 123 pounds. It will be contested over three 3-minute rounds.

Agata Fek stands at 5'4" and weighed in for her last fight at 125.7 pounds. She seems to be a natural flyweight and should have no problems making the catchweight limit. Her opponent has no record to speak of in combat sports and will be making her debut.

Check out Fak's faceoff with her next opponent here: