Who is Antonio Trocoli? MMA record, UFC release, failed drug test, and everything else about Mackenzie Dern's new partner

Mackenzie Dern and Antonio Trocoli recently went public with their year-long relationship and confirmed they were romantically together. Like Dern, Trocoli is also a professional MMA fighter and has a history with the UFC.

The 33-year-old Brazilian competes in the light heavyweight division and has a record of 12-3. After beating Kenneth Bergh via first-round submission on Dana White's Contender Series in 2019, Trocoli was awarded a UFC contract. However, his victory was later overturned to a no-contest due to a failed doping test.

After testing positive for nandrolone, an anabolic steroid, Trocoli's team announced that they'd be scrutinizing his supplements for contamination. However, that didn't appease UFC CEO Dana White, who later reported that his contract had been revoked and he had been released from the promotion.

Nevertheless, 'Malvado' was later booked for a fight against Ovince Saint Preux in a 205-pound contest at UFC 282 in Las Vegas in December 2022. Unfortunately, the Brazilian was forced out of the bout due to visa issues and subsequently released from the promotion once again.

Trocoli last defeated Reslley Isael via first-round submission at Brazilian Fighting Series 3 in November 2021. He hasn't competed professionally since. According to Trocoli's recent Instagram post, he's been dating Dern for a year now. Dern notably announced her divorce from pro-surfer Wesley Santos last year.

Antonio Trocoli pens heartfelt pre-Valentine's Day note for Mackenzie Dern

Antonio Trocoli recently made it known that he wasn't single and announced his relationship with Mackenzie Dern on social media. The Brazilian fighter posted a series of pictures with the UFC women's strawweight contender accompanied by an emotional caption just days before Valentine's Day.

'Malvado' paid tribute to his romantic partner and thanked her for her companionship over the past 12 months. In an Instagram post, he wrote:

"Ever since God decided to bring us together I feel like he gave me a gift that I don't know how he guessed it would be for me. I've lived amazing moments by your side I feel like you complete me in something I didn't even know was missing. But as I said, it was and is all God knew I needed in a person."

He continued:

"You are my love, my friend, my partner for everything. 12 months already feels like years. We've been through so many things that we would hardly experience this in just 1 year. I love you, I love us, I love having you! May God always bless us and keep us safe forever, AMEN!!!" [Via Instagram translate]