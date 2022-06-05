Who did Arnold Allen lose to?

Arnold Allen lost to Marcin Wrzosek at Cage Warriors 69 and has since gone unbeaten. Wrzosek has had mixed success in his career, with a professional MMA record of 14 wins and seven losses.

The Polish fighter has mainly competed in Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki, otherwise known as KSW.

Wrozosek's last eight professional bouts have come under the KSW banner since debuting in 2016. Before joining KSW, the 34-year-old faced Julian Erosa in The Ultimate Fighter 22 Finale.

Wrozosek lost via split decision and has been fighting professionally in KSW since the defeat.

Story continues below ad

Since Arnold Allen's loss to Marcin Wrzosek, he's remained undefeated even after transitioning to the UFC. At UFC Fight Night 69, Allen debuted and beat Alan Omer via submission in round three. The Englishman has faced Nik Lentz, Sodiq Yusuff and Dan Hooker in his last three bouts.

Allen is currently ranked No.6 in the UFC's featherweight division and recently hinted on Twitter at his desire to face The Korean Zombie who is ranked No.5.

Arnold billy allen @Arnoldbfa 🧟‍♂️ We gotta be talking upwards surely🧟‍♂️ We gotta be talking upwards surely 🇰🇷🧟‍♂️

Movsar Evloev calls out Arnold Allen after impressive victory

Story continues below ad

After Movsar Evloev's unanimous decision win against Dan Ige, the Russian called out Allen. Evloev was very blunt and even hinted that the Englishman was scared to face him.

While speaking with Paul Felder in the octagon, the Russian had this to say about Allen:

"I know one name, he still [scared] of me. I call him a couple times but he don't answer me. This bulls**t guy, Arnold Allen. He's [9-0] in the UFC. [He's] a good featherweight but I wanna beat this guy in his place, maybe England. I'll be ready in couple of weeks and I can beat this guy... [I'll] just finish him, I promise."

Watch Evloev's octagon interview below:

Evloev also told Felder that he believes he'll become the next champion. The 28-year-old is currently ranked No.13 in the featherweight division. Allen would be fighting a lower-ranked opponent should the two fight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far