Who is Behnam Maleki? Fighter accused of stealing over 20 million baht from girlfriend

Behnam Maleki, an Iranian boxer, finds himself in hot water after being accused of masterminding a heist that surpassed 20 million baht from his girlfriend's condominium on Soi Sukhumvit 50 in Bangkok on December 3.

The Thaiger initially reported the incident, revealing that the couple, who cohabited in the condo during their 5-month-old relationship, had the victim, Nang Mwe Hlaing, entrust the Iranian with access to all the safe boxes in her room.

The plot unfolded when Behnam Maleki reportedly encouraged the victim to consume yogurt, resulting in her falling asleep. Upon awakening, she discovered the disappearance of valuable possessions, including two mobile phones, a tablet, a 600,000 baht Rolex watch, a designer bag, a condo keycard, 410,000 baht in cash and cryptocurrency valued at around 20 million baht.

Expressing suspicions, the victim's brother suggested that the Iranian might have drugged his sister to facilitate the theft, awaiting medical examination results to substantiate his claims.

Investigations into Behnam Maleki's movements revealed that he left Thailand on December 4, following a visit to the boxing gym where he trained. The victim's brother discovered two discarded mobile phones in a canal near the condo, with one of them, an iPhone 14, recovered by volunteer divers.

In response to these serious allegations, authorities plan to collaborate with Interpol in order to extradite the 21-year-old Iranian boxer.