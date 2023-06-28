Who is Benoit Saint-Denis? Fighter nicknamed 'God of War' set to take on Ismael Bonfim at UFC Vegas 76

Benoit Saint-Denis is a French mixed martial artist who competes in the UFC's lightweight division. Saint-Denis is set to make his fourth promotional appearance against Brazilian fighter Ismael Bonfim.

Saint-Denis and Bonfim are set to clash at UFC Vegas 76 (UFC on ESPN 48) on July 1 at the Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada. The bout will be headlined by Sean Strickland vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov.

Benoit Saint-Denis is currently on a two-fight win streak, with a 2-1 promotional record and an overall MMA record of 10-1 (1NC).

Benoit Saint-Denis last fought at the promotion's debut event in France, UFC Fight Night 209, where he secured a second-round TKO finish over Gabriel Miranda.

'God of War' stands at 5'11" (180 cm) and has a reach of 73 inches. Saint-Denis has a black belt in judo and began training in kickboxing and jiu-jitsu in 2018. He holds a brown belt in jiu-jitsu under head coach Christophe Savoca.

Who is the other UFC fighter nicknamed 'God of War' apart from Benoit Saint-Denis?

Benoit Saint-Denis isn't the first UFC fighter to use the moniker 'God of War'. Former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, who is considered the boogeyman of that division, shares the same moniker.

The only difference between their monikers is that the Brazilian fighter uses the Portuguese translation of the nickname. The No.1-ranked flyweight contender goes by 'Deus da Guerra'.

What's striking about the Brazilian fighter is the lengths that he goes to reflect his moniker in his physical appearance. Figueiredo dyes his hair blonde with a red streak to mimic the famed character Kratos from the Sony video game franchise.

Deiveson Figueiredo (left), Kratos from 'God of War: Ragnarok' (right) [Images courtesy: @MMAOrbit and @SIEenglish (Twitter)]

Deiveson Figueiredo last fought at UFC 283 in what was a conclusion to the epic quadrilogy between him and 'The Assassin Baby' Brandon Moreno. Figueiredo is the first man in the company's history to have four back-to-back title fights with the same person, the current flyweight champion Moreno.

Figueiredo is 1-2-1 with the Mexican champion and has a promotional record of 10-3-1 and an overall MMA record of 21-3-1.

