Who is Bo Nickal and what does he have to do with Jorge Masvidal?

Bo Nickal is a mixed martial artist, freestyle wrestler and graduate folkstyle wrestler from the United States who shares the same gym as Jorge Masvidal at ATT.

Bo Nickal has also been a part of Jorge Masvidal's training camp for his upcoming match against Colby Covington at UFC 272, scheduled for March 5.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, 'Gamebred' was all praise for Nickal's wrestling prowess and stated that Nickal's wrestling is superior to his. Sharing his thoughts on Nickal, Jorge Masvidal said:

"Bo is so damn good. So much better than me. He's so better than me. He's also 197-pounder and he doesn't use his strength but his fluidity, his ability. I saw Bo since his freshman year in college. I was actually in Madison Square Garden for NCAA's and he was a finalist there. And after that he went to win it like three times. So, I know a lot about this guy...You know since I met him and we clicked. We work well. I show him what I can on the striking and he literally just opens the book on the wrestling... His work ethic and his creativity. The guy is just like a brain man! He dissects every position."

Watch Masvidal's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

This is not the first time that Masvidal has trained with Nickal. The UFC welterweight also trained with the decorated wrestler for both of his matches against champion Kamaru Usman back at UFC 251 and UFC 261.

Jorge Masvidal will square off against Colby Covington at UFC 272

Masvidal and Covington are set to compete in the main event of UFC 272 this weekend. Their clash will be a five-round welterweight bout and will go down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Masvidal and 'Chaos' used to be teammates at ATT. However, there was a squabble that turned them into bitter rivals. While fans have long wished to see the two square off in the octagon, both were preoccupied with their respective fights against Usman.

With both fighters having lost to 'The Nigerian Nightmare' twice, Covington and Masvidal are now ready to put an end to their long-standing feud at UFC 272.

