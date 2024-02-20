Who is Brandon Moreno married to? 'The Assassin Baby's' relationship status, dating history, kids, and more about personal life

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno found love early in life when he married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Moreno.

The exact timeline of 'The Assassin Baby' and his wife's wedding remains unclear, raising questions about whether they had children before their reported marriage around 2011. However, they take pride in being the parents of three daughters.

The couple's first child, Maddie, entered the world in 2014 and is showing promising talent as a gymnast, participating in her inaugural gymnastics competition in 2019. Megan, their second daughter, was born in 2018, and although she faced initial health challenges, she has since made a full recovery. The family welcomed their youngest daughter, Morgan, in September 2021.

Moreno's wife maintains a veil of privacy around her career details, preferring to keep her personal life out of the public eye. Her age remains undisclosed online, with various sources speculating it to be between 30 and 35. Despite her inclination for privacy, she frequently accompanies Moreno during his fights and public appearances, standing steadfastly by his side.

'The Assassin Baby' is preparing for a rematch against Brandon Royval in the headline bout of the upcoming UFC Mexico. The Fight Night event is set to take place on Feb. 24 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

The former rivals first clashed in November 2020, with Moreno securing a first-round TKO victory over 'Raw Dawg'. Now, both fighters find themselves in the title mix, as Moreno relinquished the belt to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290 in July 2023, while Royval fell short in his title bid against the reigning champion five months later at UFC 296.

Brandon Moreno celebrates 12 years of togetherness with his wife

Brandon Moreno and Shirley Moreno first crossed paths in 2011, during the UFC fighter's high school years, when financial stability and steady employment were distant aspirations. Despite these early challenges, their bond has endured for more than a decade, marked by resilience and unwavering commitment.

'The Assassin Baby' and his wife celebrated their 12th anniversary last December, with Moreno sharing a touching message on his Instagram expressing gratitude for their growing bond and marking years of companionship. He wrote (translated from Spanish):

"Today we celebrate 12 years of being together, baby❤️ after so much time, maybe love is no longer the same explosive, passionate desire full of extravagant demonstrations of love, but time has given me something more valuable by your side, a love I can count on when I I feel alone, a love that gives me confidence, a love that supports me in the most difficult times."

Check out Brandon Moreno's post below: