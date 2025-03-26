Who is Brian Norman Jr's father? Exploring the relationship between the father-son duo currently competing as professional boxers

Brian Norman Jr. is widely regarded as one of the most promising young talents in modern boxing, rapidly making a name for himself in the sport within just five years. 'The Assassin II' rose to prominence after securing a unanimous decision victory over Quinton Randall in November 2016, claiming the vacant WBO welterweight title.

Norman Jr. is set to make his third title defense this Saturday at the Fontainebleau Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, facing Derrieck Cuevas on the undercard of the highly anticipated Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan title rematch.

Who is Brian Norman Jr's father?

Brian Norman Jr.'s father, Brian Norman Sr., is a professional boxer himself and the driving force behind his son’s success in the squared circle.

Last month, Norman Sr. made a dramatic return to the ring after 14 years, facing Greg Hackett in a six-round light heavyweight grudge match and emerging victorious via unanimous decision.

Interestingly, although the 45-year-old Georgia native is his son's trainer, the roles were reversed for his comeback fight, as Norman Jr. used the knowledge he had gained over the years to prepare his father for the bout.

During an interview with WBN last month, 'The Assassin II' reflected on his rewarding experience training his father and highlighted how they inspired each other throughout the process:

"It's been a wonderful journey so far. I see a lot of similarities between me and him, mostly the motivation to self-determination and the want to. It’s been a wonderful experience to witness. There has been a couple times when dad was tired and wanted to stop and I’d yell 'no, two more rounds.' I must push him, you know? We don’t like losing – we are both very competitive and I see it in him all day long."

Norman Sr. stepped away from boxing after his loss to Dominic Wade in January 2011, which at the time marked his third consecutive defeat. He now holds a professional record of 18-11, with five of his wins coming by knockout.

Meanwhile, Norman Jr. remains undefeated in his professional career, boasting a record of 26-0 with one no contest, including 20 knockout victories. 'The Assassin II' was last seen in action in May 2024, where he secured a dominant 10th-round knockout win over Giovani Santillan to successfully defend his WBO welterweight title.

