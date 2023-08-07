Who is Briana Anderson? All you need to know about USA's most famous jiu-jitsu teacher and now an OF star

Briana Anderson, who uses the Instagram handle @brizzybrawls, has gone viral on social media. She has regularly posted videos of her training, as well as technique breakdowns.

Many fans found her to be adorable and asked her to create an OnlyF**s account. Now, it looks like their wishes have been granted, as the jiu-jitsu teacher has launched her OF page.

She has amassed over 100,000 followers on Instagram, and typically posts content very similar to the aforementioned post. She recently posted a selfie of herself, alongside the caption:

"Vegas was amazing! 😍 Back to the grind though 😈 Thank you for 100k! Hit up my link for some new content 😋"

Spanish media outlet MARCA labelled her 'America's most famous Jiu-Jitsu teacher' when the news of her OnlyF**s release came to light. It appears that Anderson is open to all sources of revenue, and is aiming to make the most of her new-found fame.

Briana Anderson also sells Jiu-Jitsu apparel and works as a coach

Apart from social media and her newly launched OnlyF**s, Briana Anderson has also been known to market Jiu-Jitsu apparel. Furthermore, she has created content for an online platform aimed at Jiu-Jitsu instruction.

Anderson took to Instagram to share details on the platform, saying:

"Are you looking for a good cheap and convenient way to learn new moves on the fly while helping a good cause? Join IMMORTALMMAONLINE.COM we are uploading videos and instructional material daily. We are in beta so use promo code: IMMORTAL30 for a permanent 30% off your membership.

"All proceeds from your membership go toward training disadvantaged and at-risk kids while giving them a safe place to learn and grow! Thank you for all of your support! LINK IN BIO!"

According to the bio on their official website, Immortal Jiu-Jitsu is spearheaded by BJJ Black belt and U.S. veteran, RJ Navarette, who earned his black belt under the 'legendary' Marcio Laselva. You can find their official website on this link here.