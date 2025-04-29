Who is Bruno Surace? Everything you need to know about the French professional boxer

Few boxing fans may have expected Bruno Surace to flip the super middleweight division upside down when he took on Jaime Munguia in Tijuana, Mexico.

Surace shocked the boxing world in December 2024 by knocking out Munguia in the sixth round. In doing so, he scripted one of the most shocking defeats of last year. What was meant to be a triumphant night for Munguia at home turned into ESPN’s 'Upset of the Year' as Surace’s sharp counters exposed Munguia’s reckless aggression.

Now, with redemption on his mind, Munguia is preparing to run it back against Surace on May 3, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on the undercard of the blockbuster Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull event. With the rematch days away, let’s take a look at who Bruno Surace is and what he has accomplished so far.

Who is Bruno Surace? Here's everything you need to know

Bruno Surace was born on July 28, 1998, in Marseille, France. He took the difficult path in boxing by starting his career in the super welterweight division. He picked up a few knockout wins and lots of close fights. After an early majority draw in his debut, he worked his way through the French boxing scene, eventually winning the French middleweight title in 2021.

Surace defended it successfully before stepping up to claim the EBU silver middleweight belt in 2023 with a TKO win over then-undefeated boxer Jhon Jader Obregon in the final round. By the time he moved up to super middleweight, Surace had polished his game into a slick, calculated style.

That helped him pull off the upset win against Jaime Munguia. Surace's professional record stands at an unbeaten 26-0-2 with 5 wins by knockout.

Now, Bruno Surace stands on the edge of another defining moment in his career as he gears up to take on Munguia in a rematch. Surace recognises that the boxing world still holds some doubts about whether his first win was a fluke. But Surace insists he is ready to silence them all with another masterclass.

Jaime Munguia vows to knock out Bruno Surace in their rematch

Jaime Munguia is gearing up for redemption as he prepares to rematch Bruno Surace on May 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After being knocked out by Surace last December in Tijuana, Munguia is determined to prove the first fight was an accident.

His team had underestimated Surace’s power, and the upset left Munguia’s career in a shaky spot. Munguia has now promised to deliver a knockout and reclaim his place among the top contenders.

Previewing the fight in an interview with Fight Hub TV, Munguia said:

"I’m really prepared for this shot. There’s always things you can get better at, but my offense and my defense in general. Real excited. We’re going for that knockout, and we’re going to give the fans in Saudi, and all over the world, a great fight."

Check out Jaime Munguia's comments below:

