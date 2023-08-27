Who is Callum Walsh? Dana White-backed Irish boxing prospect goes 8-0 after opponent quits in-between rounds

The 22-year-old professional boxer Callum Walsh extended his record to 8-0 following his TKO victory over Juan Jose Velasco. Walsh headlined the Hollywood Fight Night last night on Saturday, August 26, and successfully defended his WBC US silver super welterweight championship.

Born in Cork, Ireland, Callum Walsh made his pro-boxing debut back in 2021. Since then, he has gone on to fight a total of eight times and has won all of his fights. Moreover, seven of those eight victories have come by way of knockouts.

Interestingly, Walsh is backed by the UFC president Dana White. White has seemingly taken the 22-year-old under his wing and wants to make a big star out of the Irishman just like Conor McGregor.

Speaking of Callum Walsh's potential to become a huge name, Dana White had this to say ahead of his 2022 bout against Delen Parsley. He said:

"I met him through Tom Loeffler and Freddie Roach and I like the kid. I like him personally, I like his style, he's 3-0 with three knockouts and Loeffler puts on these unbelievable fights in LA, it's sold out already this fight is sold out on Fight Pass on Thursday night."

Callum Walsh speaks on meeting Conor McGregor for the first time

Walsh had the great opportunity to meet arguably the biggest name in the history of combat sports, Conor McGregor earlier this year. The 22-year-old was in attendance at the UFC bout between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane when he met his countryman for the first time in person.

While recalling the incident in an interview with Cageside Press, Callum Smith revealed that Conor McGregor already knew who he was and said:

"I've been watching McGregor since I was 12 years old. Yeah, I used to stay up late at night to watch his fights and the first time I actually met McGregor, he already knew who I was. This was only a couple of months ago at the Jon Jones fight, McGregor walked in, I was sitting on my seat he was sitting two rows ahead of me and he walked in, looked around and he saluted me. And I thought, 'Oh that's Conor McGregor' and I went to the front to get a photo with him and he looked to me and said, 'Oh Callum, you know, I support you all the way, I love your boxing'."

