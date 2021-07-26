Who is Canelo Alvarez's nephew Johan Alvarez?

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's nephew Johan Alvarez is an amateur-turned-pro boxer who took to the squared circle like a fish to water. Proving the age-old adage that talent runs in the family true, Canelo Alvarez's nephew emerged triumphant in his two pro outings thus far, recording both wins by way of knockout.

Mounting an assault on the pro-ranks this week, Johan proved that he is much more than just a surname. While the name 'Alvarez' could certainly open a few doors for the 17-year-old, we reckon his fists can do much more than just hold the doors open.

Fighting under the tutelage and guidance of Chepo Reynoso and Marcelo Lopez, Johan Alvarez is well on his way to branch out of the shadow of the four-division world champion, Canelo Alvarez. The young prospect hails from the historic city of Guadalajara and is well on his way to making his own mark in the boxing circuit.

Before making waves in the pro circuit, Johan Alvarez was running riot in the amateur ranks. Boasting a record of 24 fights with 23 wins and one draw, Johan Alvarez earned a reputation of being a formidable foe. What's more, of the 23 wins, 11 came by way of knockout.

Johan Alvarez crosses yet another name off his list

Making his debut on the same card as Julio Cesar Chavez Junior and Anderson Silva, Johan Alvarez put Erick Hernandez to sleep in the very first round. What's more, recording a win on his home turf at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara only made his triumph that much sweeter.

Johann Alvarez subsequently found his way back to the squared circle to butt heads with Owen Rodriguez. However, this time around, the youngster was forced to step out of his comfort zone and perform in his opponent's backyard in Tijuana, Baja California.

Despite having to deal with hecklers who were flaming him for being 'nothing more than a last name,' Alvarez rocked the local prodigy with a left hook, sending him face-first into the canvas in the very first round. The referee was forced to declare Johan Alvarez the victor by way of technical knockout after issuing a full count.

Having recorded yet another stunning triumph, Johan Alvarez is making strides in cementing an Alvarez dynasty in pro-boxing. Judging by his amateur record and two pro outings so far, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Canelo's nephew could very well carry the torch forward.

