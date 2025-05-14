Who is Carla Ayelen Merino? Everything you need to know about the Argentinian boxer

While male boxing stars dominate the competitive sphere of the sport, there is no dearth of elite talent in the female boxing sphere. This article sheds light on one such female boxing star, Carla Ayelen Merino, who is set to fight in the biggest boxing match of her career thus far this weeken

Ad

Who is Carla Ayelen Merino?

Carla Ayelen Merino is a professional Argentine boxer born on October 9, 1999, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As of May 2025, Merino holds a 16-2 professional boxing record with four wins coming by way of knockout.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Merino competes in the women's super flyweight division of boxing and is the No.6-ranked contender in the World Boxing Association (WBA) rankings.

The Argentine boxer made her professional boxing debut with a unanimous decision win over Juliana Vanesa Basualdo on July 20, 2019. Her competitive achievements include winning the WBC Silver super flyweight title, which she captured by defeating Debora Rengifo by unanimous decision on June 2, 2023. The 25-year-old has defended it against Leiryn Flores in November of that year.

Ad

Trending

Ad

As of May 2025, Merino is riding a 10-fight win streak. Her last fight was a win over Rosana Ayelen Burmudez in the bantamweight showdown on November 16, 2024.

Details of Merino's early life, upbringing and personal relationships are not publicly available.

Carla Ayelen Merino set to challenge for the undisputed title next

Carla Ayelen Merino will challenge the WBO super flyweight champion Mizuki Hiruta next for the title. The 10-round contest will take place on the undercard of Serhii Bohachuk vs. Mykal Fox boxing event.

Ad

Hiruta won the WBO super flyweight title in her fourth professional boxing fight, defeating Kanako Taniyama by unanimous decision. She has since defended the belt against Casey Morton,Ji Hyun Park and Maribel Ramirez.

The fight between Merino and Hiruta was booked after the World Boxing Organization (WBO) ordered negotiations for the mandatory championship fight between them in an order dated November 2024. The negotiations succeded and the fight was subsequently announced.

Ad

Merino vs. Hiruta will take place on May 17 at The Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, California, USA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.