Who are the champions of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship? List of weight divisions and their champions

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship was launched in 2018 and became the first promotion to hold a sanctioned bare knuckle boxing event in the United States since 1889. There are 11 weight classes within the promotion, however, there are currently only nine champions. Take a look at who holds a belt at BKFC below.

Who are the champions of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship?

The heavyweight division is without a champion at the moment as former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight Alan Belcher was stripped of his title. Belcher, who was a perfect 4-0 with the promotion, lost his belt after accepting a boxing match outside of the promotion. He had not defended his title up to that point.

Lorenzo Hunt is the current champion in both the cruiserweight and light heavyweight divisions. He holds an 11-1 record in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and is on a ten-fight win streak, which includes one title defense at cruiserweight and two title defenses at light heavyweight.

David Mundell holds the middleweight title at BKFC and he currently has a 7-1 record. Mundell is on a five-fight win streak, however, he has not defended his title yet. He will look to do so for the first time against Doug Coltrane at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 53: Orlando, which takes place next month.

The welterweight title is held by Gorjan Slaveski, who claimed the vacant title in August 2023. Slaveski has not defended the title yet, however, he has won all six of his bouts within the promotion.

Luis Palomino holds the lightweight title and was the first double champ in promotional history before vacating the welterweight title. Palomino has won all nine of his bouts within the promotion and has six title defenses, the most in BKFC history.

Kai Stewart holds the featherweight title, which he claimed in June 2023. Stewart has not defended the title, however, he has won all four of his bouts since joining Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Reggie Barnett Jr. holds the bantamweight title and is 9-2 in his BKFC career. He has defended the title twice and will look to do so for the third time when he faces Keith Richardson at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 52: South Carolina, later this month.

Former UFC flyweight title challenger John Dodson holds the flyweight title at BKFC after winning the inaugural belt in August 2023. Dodson has won all three of his fights within the promotion, however, he is yet to defend the title.

Christine Ferea is the women's flyweight champion after winning the inaugural belt in February 2022. She has defended the title twice and holds a 7-1 overall record within the promotion.

Britain Hart holds the women's strawweight title and has defended it twice. She holds an 8-3 record and will look to defend her title for the third time at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand 5 in November.