Charles Oliveira next fight: Who is the former champion fighting next for the belt?

Charles Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev in a highly anticipated bout on October 22. With a 11-fight win streak, 'Do Bronx' will look to make the most of this opportunity.

However, the Brazilian has a tough task ahead of him.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Charles Oliveira is set to fight Islam Makhachev on October 22 in Abu Dhabi



Winner takes the UFC lightweight title 🍿 Charles Oliveira is set to fight Islam Makhachev on October 22 in Abu DhabiWinner takes the UFC lightweight title 🍿 https://t.co/PeN317UNyS

At UFC 280, the UFC makes its return to Abu Dhabi. While the card has many exciting fights lined up, most fans will be waiting to see the main event clash between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. The bout will be for the vacant UFC lightweight championship.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammate Islam Makhachev is on a 10-fight win streak in the UFC. With a style similar to that of Nurmagomedov's, Makhachev will look to dominate the fight by mixing his striking and wrestling.

While the Russian is in terrific form, Oliveria also boasts a win streak of his own. The Brazilian has won eleven consecutive fights in the octagon, and holds victories over names such as Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, and Dustin Poirier.

The bout at UFC 280 will be the first time Islam Makhachev challenges for UFC gold. However, Oliveira has the upper hand as this will be his second time contesting for the UFC lightweight championship.

A weight mishap before his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 saw Oliveira get stripped of his title. But at UFC 280, Charles Oliveira will have the chance to redeem himself.

Is Charles Oliveira a black belt in BJJ?

The strongest weapon in Charles Oliveira's arsenal is his grappling and submission. While 'Do Bronx' has displayed decent striking skills, his grappling is what has enabled him to win championships.

The immense grappling talent Oliveira possesses can be attributed to his black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Last year, Oliveria received his third-degree BJJ black belt before his fight against Michael Chandler. An excited 'Do Bronx' announced the same on Twitter. He wrote:

"Hey! Quick update here... 2day I got my 3rd degree. Yeah, I was promoted, by legend Jorge "Macaco" Patino, and prof. Tavela Very proud! Thanx God, thanx fans..."

Before pursuing a career in mixed martial arts, Oliveira had an extensive career in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. 'Do Bronx' began pursuing BJJ in 2003, and received his black belt in 2010. In that period, Oliveira laid claim to several titles on the grappling circuit.

Oliveira later carried on his grappling poweress in the sport of MMA. In his 30 fights in the UFC, Oliveira has 16 wins from submissions. This statistic makes him the fighter to record the most submission wins in UFC history.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far