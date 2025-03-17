Who is Cherneka Johnson's brother? Was he a victim of homicide?

Cherneka Johnson is the current WBA female bantamweight champion, however, some of her toughest battles have come outside of the boxing ring.

Back in September 2022, just weeks out from her planned IBF female super bantamweight title defense against Susie Ramadan, Johnson heard the tragic news that her brother, Levi Johnson, had been killed.

Miraculously, 'Sugar Neekz' found the strength to go ahead with the fight and would later overcome one of boxing's nastiest cuts as she defended her title against Ramadan via unanimous decision.

Johnson would then dedicate her victory to her late brother in her post-fight speech, stating:

"I'm dedicating this to my brother and I'm so glad I got the job done - I know he's here in my corner."

Check out the cut here (GRAPHIC WARNING):

Was Cherneka Johnson's brother a victim of homicide?

In September 2022, Cherneka Johnson learned the tragic news that her brother, Levin Johnson, had died. Soon after the news was reported, details about his death began hitting the headlines, which revealed he had been the victim of a homicide.

While Johnson was away preparing for her upcoming fight, her brother had been at his local gym in Brisbane, Australia. After finishing up his session as usual, Levi Johnson then went to his car in order to head home.

Suddenly, four assailants appeared and allegedly rammed his car as he was attempting to leave. Levi then reportedly leapt out of his car to try and escape, but he was chased down by the four attackers. During the assault, Levi Johnson suffered multiple stab wounds and the 23-year-old sadly passed away from the injuries.

Three of the attackers fled the scene in a car while one ran on foot. A few weeks later, all four men were arrested and charged with Levi Johnson's murder, as well as further charges being added after the police investigations.

After learning the harrowing news, Cherneka Johnson shared a photo of her brother on social media, where she pleaded with the public to allow her and her family peace at such a difficult time. She wrote:

"I’ve lost my brother, My parents have lost their son. We as a family want to grieve in privacy without reporters and journalists coming to our place to get a story, let alone make up your own stories of what you assume is going on. Please respect our wishes and leave us alone. #ripbrother❤️"

Check out Cherneka Johnson's post here:

