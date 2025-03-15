Who is Chordale Booker? Everything we know about the 33-year-old boxer set to take on super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora

Chordale Booker will have the chance to script an incredible underdog story on March 22. The 33-year-old will take on Sebastian Fundora, who will put his WBO and WBC light middleweight titles on the line. The bout is scheduled to take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

Despite boasting a professional record of 23 wins and a single loss, Booker is only known to hardcore boxing fans. With Fundora coming off a blockbuster slugfest against Tim Tszyu, 'The Towering Inferno' is the main focus of the event's promoters.

As such, let's take a look at Booker. Will he be able to upset the odds?

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Who is Chordale Booker?

Chordale Booker was born in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, on May 7, 1991. The 33-year-old, who stands at 5-foot-9, trains at Ahmad Mickens' Revolution Training in Connecticut.

Ad

Trending

In high school, 'The Gift' played for the Stamford High basketball team. Despite his relatively small stature, he was the team's enforcer, having gained notoriety with multiple altercations.

Despite his love for basketball, Booker engaged in illegal activities, drug peddling and usage. After graduation, he was arrested and faced 13 years in jail. Fortunately, the judge offered him a 3-year probation, urging Booker to focus on boxing.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was like re-birth for Booker since then. He was devoted to the sweet science and earned accolades despite his relatively late start. Booker was a two-time New York Metro Champion and a three-time New York Boxing Champion.

Check out Booker's accomplishments in amateur boxing below:

2016 Olympic Boxing Trials

2015 Elite National Champion

2015 Golden Gloves Champion

2015 Sugar Ray Robinson Most Outstanding Boxer

2015 Connecticut Boxing Hall Of Fame Amateur Boxer Of The Year

2015 Fairfield County Sports Person Of The Year

2014 USA Elite Mens Silver Medalist

2013 USA Elite Mens Bronze Medalist

2013 Northeast Regional Champion

2013, 2014 New York Metro Champion (165 lbs)

2012, 2013, 2014 New York Boxing Champion (165 lbs)

2012, 2013 Pure Breed Champion

2012 Adidas National PAL Champion

2012 Elite Heat Champion

2011 Golden Champion

2011 Most Outstanding Novice

Ad

For his current success, Booker has four people to thank - His mother, Sheryl Morrison; his grandmother, Sherly; his cousin, Joy; and his coach, Mickens.

Examining Chordale Booker's professional boxing career

After losing to eventual Olympian Charles Conwell at the Olympic Boxing Trials, Chordale Booker left amateur boxing, professionally debuting on March 5, 2016, against Antonio Allen. Booker won the fight in the second round by knockout.

Ad

The 33-year-old reeled off 16 more victories, six via KO/TKO, before he fought at Madison Square Garden, the Mecca of boxing. The event was monumental as it was the first instance of women, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, headlining MSG. Booker faced Austin Williams on the fight card but suffered a first-round loss.

After his first professional boxing loss, Booker won six in a row, four via KO/TKO. In the second fight on the winning-streak, he knocked out Daniel Aduku to claim the vacant WBC USA super welterweight title, defending it against Nicolas Hernandez in similar fashion.

Ad

Ad

Booker lost the title before he fought Greg Vendetti for missing weight, even though he won via unanimous decision. In his latest outing, 'The Gift' knocked out Brian Damian Chaves in the third round of the scheduled 10-round bout.

The upcoming fight against Sebastian Fundora will be Booker's first 12-round bout. At 33, age is not on his side, and the bout against 6-foot-6 champion will likely be Booker's last chance to become a world champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.