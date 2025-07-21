Who is Claressa Shields' boyfriend Papoose? Everything we know about the American rapper

Claressa Shields is closing in on the biggest fight of her career with a reported $15 million showdown against Laila Ali closer than ever. While she prepares for the scheduled fight to defend her undisputed heavyweight title against Lani Daniels on July 26, her life outside the ring is drawing as much attention due to her relationship with rapper Papoose.Papoose, born Shamele Mackie, has been a popular figure in the New York hip-hop scene for over two decades. Raised in Brooklyn, he made his name through sharp freestyles and a stream of mixtapes before his long-delayed debut album 'The Nacirema Dream' finally dropped in 2013.Many fans also know him from Love &amp; Hip Hop: New York, where his marriage to Remy Ma was often shown as a stable union. The image cracked late last year when Remy Ma revealed Papoose’s new romance with Shields by leaking messages online.The news sparked weeks of gossip, but neither Shields nor Papoose backed down. Shields has said she found real support in Papoose, and she keeps her focus on their bond rather than critics.They have appeared in public together more than once, with Papoose ringside in Flint as Shields made history by becoming the first boxer to be undisputed champion in three weight divisions. Amid the controversy, Papoose has filed for divorce from Remy Ma, accusing her of infidelity.When Claressa Shields offered her side of the story during Remy Ma and Papoose feudClaressa Shields did not hold back on revealing her side of the story when Remy Ma and Papoose’s messy split turned into a public spat. After Remy accused Papoose of stalling their divorce, and he fired back with cheating claims, Shields jumped in to clear the air.She denied rumors that Papoose manages her career and stressed they were separated before they met. She brushed off talk about her finances and defended Papoose’s character. Shields took to X and wrote:“Papoose is not my manager. @MarkTaffetMedia is my manager! I don’t let nothing or nobody play with my money. Since I’ve been with Pap, he has created opportunities for me to get bags! So all that talk was cap!&quot;She added:&quot;Don’t try and diminish this man's character. Pap is a helpful man, that’s just how he is. It takes a lot to piss him off. He’s very loyal and solid. Word is bond to him... We've been living our best life since mid-August last year. I really enjoyed our private relationship for reasons like this. All these people judging a situation they know nothing about. Pap was separated way before I came along.&quot;Check out Claressa Shields' X posts below:Claressa Shields clarifies rumors around her relationship with Papoose. [Screenshots courtesy: @Claressashields on X]]