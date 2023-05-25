Claressa Shields's next fight will be against Marciela Cornejo on June 3rd.

The 'GWOAT' has been out of the ring since an October clash against Savannah Marshall. The bout was one of the most anticipated women's bouts in years and lived up to the hype—the two traded shots for ten rounds, with Shields picking up the unanimous decision victory.

Following the defeat, there was speculation about a rematch next. However, Shields decided to go ahead and aim for bigger and better things. Following the win over Marshall, she booked a rematch against Hanna Gabriels.

The two previously faced off in June 2018, with the WBA and IBF vacant middleweight titles on the line. In that outing, Shields scored a unanimous decision victory. However, it was the most brutal battle of her career. Gabriels scored a knockdown and won rounds.

The two were booked for a rematch on June 3rd, but that fight is now off. Gabriels tested positive for a banned substance in a random VADA test. As a result, she's been pulled from the bout and replaced with Marciela Cornejo.

See the news about Shields/Cornejo in the post below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn 🥊 Announced: Claressa Shields will now defend her undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO middleweight world titles vs Marciela Cornejo on June 3rd after Hanna Gabriels tested positive for a banned substance in a VADA drugs test within the WBC’s Clean Boxing Programme. 🥊 Announced: Claressa Shields will now defend her undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO middleweight world titles vs Marciela Cornejo on June 3rd after Hanna Gabriels tested positive for a banned substance in a VADA drugs test within the WBC’s Clean Boxing Programme.

Claressa Shields' next fight: Who is Marciela Cornejo?

Claressa Shields' next fight against Marciela Cornejo should basically be viewed as a tune-up fight.

Getting an opponent for a world championship fight is difficult in just a few weeks' notice. As a result, Shields and her team have been forced to look for a new opponent thanks to Hanna Gabriels' positive test.

That new opponent has come in the form of Marciela Cornejo. The 36-year-old is a noted contender in the division, having fought several high-profile names. In those steps up in competition, Cornejo has come up short against names such as Kali Reis and Franchon Crewz-Dezurn.

That said, Maricela Cornejo enters the matchup against Claressa Shields on a three-fight winning streak. 'La Diva' scored a knockout win over Sheila Cunha in her most recent bout in March, giving her momentum heading into her title shot.

Nonetheless, Claressa Shields is still a level above her next title challenger. While it's nice to see the 'GWOAT' back in action, this bout should be viewed as a tune-up and not much more. Betting odds haven't been released for the matchup, but Shields is expected to be an astronomical betting favorite for her return next month.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



Undisputed Middleweight World Champion



#ShieldsCornejo New opponentUndisputed Middleweight World Champion @Claressashields will now face Maricela Cornejo, June 3, live on DAZN New opponent ✅Undisputed Middleweight World Champion @Claressashields will now face Maricela Cornejo, June 3, live on DAZN 👑#ShieldsCornejo https://t.co/wUQxfrZuHF

