Who is Cody Brundage? Here is everything you need to know about Bo Nickal’s UFC 300 opponent

Bo Nickal's next UFC fight will not be as easy as his first two.

As one of the few UFC 300 fights announced so far, Nickal will be featured on the iconic event in his third promotional bout against Factory X product Cody Brundage. Brundage is just 10-5 in his career — including 4-4 in the UFC — but believes he has the ability to derail Nickal and hand the former NCAA wrestling star his first loss in MMA.

While Brundage may not win the fight, his statement on being the best opponent Nickal has ever faced is true. Nickal is 5-0 in his career and has never seen the second round.

A former collegiate wrestler himself, Brundage is often praised by members of the Factory X team as one of the gym's best fighters, including Anthony Smith and Mark Montoya.

While Brundage may not have the star power or impressive record, he has already pulled off two impressive knockout wins in the UFC, including the 14th slam knockout in promotional history at UFC Austin.

Currently, on a two-fight win streak, Brundage has already won three fights in the octagon as the betting underdog. However, the American has never been as big of an underdog as he currently is priced against Nickal.

Cody Brundage's MMA career history

With a common backstory for MMA fighters, Cody Brundage transitioned to the sport after competing as an NCAA Division II wrestler at Newberry College in South Carolina.

Brundage has previously admitted in an interview with the UFC Unfiltered podcast that he initially did not receive support from his family regarding his decision to pursue a fighting career. However, their opinions changed once the middleweight signed a UFC contract.

The former wrestler now has a family of his own, having married fellow fighter Amanda Cooper. Brundage states Cooper as the reason he got into MMA, having met the former strawweight in a chance encounter at a local gym when she offered to teach him how to strike. The couple have a daughter together named Kingsley.