Who is Commander Dale Brown, the self-defense trainer set to corner Joaquin Buckley at UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill?

Joaquin Buckley is bringing out the big guns for his UFC Fight Night 201 bout as self-defense instructor and internet sensation Dale Brown will reportedly be joining his corner.

Buckley revealed that he's collaborating with the viral D.U.S.T. star in a hilarious video shared by TMZ Sports. But who exactly is Dale Brown?

Brown and his wife, Mirela, are the founders of the Detroit Urban Survival Training, aka D.U.S.T. In recent months, Brown has emerged as a cult hero within the MMA community after his self-defense videos blew up on social media.

In his videos, Brown demonstrates how to disarm attackers with deadly weapons, including guns and knives. What endeared him to thousands of people, however, is the unintentional comedy that many seem to have found by watching his videos.

His critics claimed that Brown's tactics were ineffective, but his dedication and conviction amused millions of people nonetheless. Not long after, several copycats created their own versions of Brown's self-defense lessons, which were mostly done for laughs.

Check out Odell Beckham Jr.'s tribute to Dale Brown:

Brown's popularity reached sky-high levels when American football star Odell Beckham Jr. paid tribute to him during the NFL season. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver mimicked one of the commander's moves after scoring a touchdown.

Regardless of what many think of Brown's teachings, he is a bona fide badass. A veteran airborne paratrooper as well as an author, Brown is a legitimate practitioner of martial arts.

The 52-year-old guru is reportedly trained in eight martial arts disciplines – kyokushin, Japanese Karate, Hapkido Korean Karate, Aikido Japanese Martial Art, Japanese jiu jutsu, Japanese judo, JKD, and Chinese Qinna Na.

Dale Brown on cornering Joaquin Buckley for UFC Fight Night 201

Commander Dale Brown said he's honored to be a part of middleweight standout Joaquin Buckley's corner for Saturday night's UFC event. During an interview with TMZ Sports, the Detroit native said:

"He thought of me as soon as they needed another cornerman. Super excited and honored to be chosen by a respected talented pro-MMA fighter that was so impressed by my urban survival tactical training system after he tested it that he wanted me on his team as the first 'survival tactics cornerman.'"

Buckley will be taking on Abdul Razak Alhassan on the main card of the event. It will be 'New Mansa's' first UFC outing of 2022 following his stunning knockout of Antonio Arroyo last September.

