Who is Conor Benn's father? Everything you need to know about iconic British boxer Nigel Benn 

Boxing runs through British boxing star Conor Benn's veins as he was born to a father who has created a significant legacy in the sport with extreme hard work and commitment. This article explores the short biography, competitive history and other details about Conor Benn's father and former two-time boxing world champion Nigel Benn.

Who is Conor Benn's father?

Conor Benn's father, Nigel Benn, is a retired British professional boxer who competed from 1987 to 1996. Benn was born on Jan. 22, 1964, in Ilford, East London, England. At 18, he joined the Royal Fusiliers, an erstwhile infantry regiment of the British army. After leaving the force, he took his first steps into boxing.

Benn is renowned for his all-aggressive fighting style and formidable punching power. Nicknamed 'The Dark Destroyer,' Benn rose to prominence early in his career with a streak of 22 knockout victories.

The dominant run culminated into his first major achievement - winning the Commonwealth middleweight championship with a second-round knockout win over Abdul Umaru Sanda in April 1988.

Subsequently, Benn claimed the WBO middleweight title by defeating Doug DeWitt in 1990. However, he did his best work in the super middleweight division, where he reigned as the WBC super middleweight champion from 1992 to 1995, securing nine consecutive title defences.

He retired from competition in 1996, with a respectable 42-5-1 professional boxing record with 35 knockouts.

In 2013, Benn was inducted into the WBC Boxing Hall of Fame and has dedicated his life to charitable causes.

Although Nigel Benn has lived a stable family life, he has allegedly struggled on that front. Benn met his future wife, Caroline Jackson, on her 21st birthday, and the couple got married in a private ceremony on September 4, 1996.

Nigel and Caroline Benn struggled with fertility initially, which put a strain on their relationship. However, they eventually had three children - Conor and his twin sister India, born in 1996, and a younger son, Harley Benn.

Both Conor and Harley are professional boxers, while little information is available about India Benn. Nigel also has four children - Sade, Rene, Dominic and Nigel - from his previous marriage. Nigel Benn's wife, Caroline, has spoken about his struggle with commitment and infidelity, leading to a rough chapter in their lives. However, they eventually reconciled.

Nigel Benn's failed comeback attempt 23 years after retirement

At 55, Nigel Benn announced his desire to return to boxing in 2019. While he targeted a fight against former WBC super middleweight champion Skio Bika that same year,

The British Boxing Board of Control refused to sanction the fight. The British and Irish Boxing Authority sanctioned the fight, but Benn was eventually forced to pull out due to a shoulder injury. He abandoned the plan to fight after the incident.

