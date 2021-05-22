Who is Cris Cyborg engaged to and what does her fiance do?

Cris Cyborg is engaged to 'Magical' Ray Elbe. Ray Elbe is a former professional mixed martial artist and holds a professional MMA record of 23-11.

Ray Elbe competed in the welterweight division in many organizations throughout his career. A black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, sixteen of Elbe's twenty-three wins came via submission.

His professional fighting career spanned almost a decade. However, Ray Elbe's career was marred by injuries, specifically to the knee. He hung up his gloves in 2010. He was on a six-fight winning streak at the time of retirement, having won his last three fights via round one finishes.

Ray Elbe is now a BJJ practitioner and coach. He keeps his social media accounts out of sight for the world.

Cris Cyborg announced her engagement with Ray Elbe in 2017. The two had been dating for a long time before getting engaged. Before her relationship with Ray Elbe, Cris Cyborg was married to MMA fighter Evangelista 'Cyborg' Santos from 2005-2011.

Cris Cyborg retains her Bellator featherweight title by defeating Leslie Smith at Bellator 259

Cris Cyborg continues to be one of the top fighters in the world of women's MMA. At Bellator 259 on May 21, 2020, Cyborg defended the Bellator featherweight title against Leslie Smith.

Proving that she will remain one of the most lethal professional fighters for as long as she wants, the 35-year-old finished Leslie Smith in round five of their main event bout.

After the fight, Cris Cyborg called Cat Zingano out for a fight. She said,

"You know, I have 16 years of fighting experience. But you cannot be a [Greatest Of All Time] if you're scared of Cat [Zingano]. So, I asked to see if Scott Coker agreed, I would like to fight Cat Zingano. No disrespect to her. I know she is a real fighter. But I think it's going to be a great fight between us."

🗣 @CrisCyborg says she has her next opponent in her sights.😼👀 pic.twitter.com/XpTw3QGFx5 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Cat Zingano, too, has expressed her desire to fight and dethrone Cris Cyborg. In an interview with ESPN, Cat Zingano said,

"That's what I'm asking for and that's what I'm working for," Zingano said. "I plan to put on a good show [Friday] and really pull it together and do my best, so that [the fight against Cyborg] is something that is considered undeniable. So we'll see. That's the plan. That's the goal. That's been the goal for a long time."

Who do you think takes the "W" if a matchup between Cris Cyborg and Cat Zingano does materialize? Sound off in the comments!