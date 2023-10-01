Who is Curmel Moton? 17-year-old Floyd Mayweather prospect stuns with a KO on boxing debut

Highly touted boxing prospect Curmel Moton registered a statement win in his professional boxing debut at the T-Mobile Arena on September 30, 2023. The 17-year-old competed in a walkout bout that took place immediately after Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo’s 12-round title fight concluded. He took on Ezequiel Flores in the fight and finished it via first-round knockout.

Curmel Moton amassed an impressive 156-7 record as an amateur. He is known for his insane ability to fight at a distance and range with equal efficacy. As an amateur Curmel Moton won 18 national titles and is now hoping to extend his dominance in the professional boxing circuit as well.

'Big Deal' is being mentored by none other than boxing great Floyd Mayweather. ‘Money’ started mentoring Moton since the moment he laid his eyes on the protege. He has also signed the young boxer to Mayweather Promotions.

It is reported that Moton thought of taking the Olympic route before turning pro. However, together with Floyd Mayweather, he decided that there was nothing left to prove in the amateur circuit and chose to pursue success in the professional boxing world.

How did Curmel Moton’s professional boxing debut come about before turning 18?

Curmell Moton received special permission from the Nevada State Athletic Commission to compete in a professional boxing match despite being less than 18 years old.

In the fight, he did not allow Ezequiel Flores (4-1, 3 KO) to control the ring and dropped him in the second minute of the fight. Flores got back up to the count of five but Moton was all over him shortly after and the referee called a stop to the contest at the 1:48 mark.

