Who is Darius Fulghum? Everything you need to know about the undefeated boxer

Darius Fulghum isn't a name that most boxing fans outside of hardcore circles will be familiar with. However, under the shadow of anonymity, he has quietly built an impressive record for himself, complete with a high percentage of knockouts.

But, just who is he in the grand scheme of things? Which country does he represent? Furthermore, is he another footnote in the sport's long story, or worth noting?

Fulghum may be noteworthy if things go as planned for him this Friday.

Who is Darius Fulghum?

Born on Sep. 4, 1996, in El Paso, Texas, United States, Darrius Fulghum is a 28-year-old boxer. Unfortunately, his professional journey began three years ago when he was 25. Fulghum has the misfortune of being a near-30-year-old prospect because of the late start to his career.

Nevertheless, his career has been impressive given the circumstances. He is unbeaten, with a 14-0 record (12 stoppages). Furthermore, he has held and defended the regional championship gold, the WBA Continental USA super middleweight title.

Coming to physical dimensions, Fulghum stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and last weighed in at 167.5 pounds. However, there's no verifiable information on his reach. What is known, though, is that he's signed to Golden Boy Promotions, under the guidance of the legendary Oscar De La Hoya.

Darius Fulghum headlines an event this coming Friday

On May 30, Golden Boy Promotions hosts a seven-fight card. The headliner features Darius Fulghum taking on 15-1 Uzbek power-puncher Bektemir Melikuziev. Their matchup is scheduled for the standard 12 three-minute rounds. While no major championship belt is on the line, the bout is significant.

First, it will be Fulghum main-eventing his most high-profile card to date. More importantly, the fight is a WBA super middleweight title eliminator and a must-win situation for Fulghum if he ever hopes to become a true world champion. As he is nearly 30 years old, time is not on his side.

Given both men's penchant for stoppages, the fight is expected to produce fireworks.

