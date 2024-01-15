Who is Dricus du Plessis dating? Look into the South African's relationship with Nastassja Ras

Ahead of his first UFC title fight, Dricus du Plessis has been in the spotlight of MMA media.

While the South African is an active social media user, he tends to keep his personal life private. Though du Plessis has not posted anything other than fight content in his 291 Instagram posts, fans have concluded that the middleweight contender is in a relationship with fellow South African Nastassja Ras.

Old Facebook photos on Ras' account with du Plessis initially started the rumors. Due to the private nature of the relationship, little is known about their history together.

Dricus du Plessis and girlfriend Nastassja Ras [via r/UFC on Reddit]

With over 27,000 followers on Instagram, Ras is a successful model and former reality TV star. Ras starred in season one of the television series 'Houvrou of Trouvrou,' a show featuring South African women competing in various wife-like challenges. Ras was the winner of the show's first season.

Ras also seemingly gains followers for activity on social media as an influencer. The model often posts updates on her career while also expressing her passion for fitness and offering lifestyle opinions.

Fans speculate on the nature of the relationship, as the two do not follow each other on social media. Ras, however, does follow many other members of the du Plessis family.

Is Dricus du Plessis married?

According to all accounts of Dricus du Plessis' life, the 29-year-old middleweight striker is not married.

With the scarce personal information shared on du Plessis' social media, it would be difficult to find updates on his relationship with Nastassja Ras. The two appear to still be together as of January 2024 heading into the biggest fight of du Plessis' career at UFC 297.

It is currently unclear when or how du Plessis and Ras met and began dating. It is also unclear how close the two are to a potential marriage.