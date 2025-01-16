Who is Dricus du Plessis' fiancée, Vasti Spiller? Bio, profession, family background and more 

Dricus du Plessis is not only the first South African middleweight to become a UFC champion, he is also the most prominent fighter in his nation today. On top of this, he has quite the woman by his side - photographer, published author, philantropist, and occassional Instagram model Vasti Spiller.

Trending

While 'Stillknocks' hasn't been very vocal nor transparent in his social media about his love life, we have seen snaps of him with Spiller in the latter's Instagram. Spiller has been seen to be present in Du Plessis' fights as well, celebrating with him and his friends and family inside the octagon.

Ahead of the UFC middleweight champion's title fight rematch at UFC 312 next month, let's have a closer look at the great woman standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the great 'Stillknocks'.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Who is Dricus du Plessis' fiancee, Vasti Spiller?

Vasti Spiller was raised by her mother Ester Spiller Coetzee and later, her stepfather Chris Coetzee. Her biological father is Oades Spiller, from whom she got her last name. Spiller has two brothers, Brandon and Jonathan, and one sister, Carla. They're all raised to be devout Christians in Johaannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa.

Spiller got her educaton from NWU in South Africa. She didn an internship in photography and also worked as a social media manager in a start-up in the U.S. At the age of 24, she published a children's book entitiled 'The Art of Loving', written to help children overcome trauma and emotional scars.

In her Instagram profile, which has over 46,000 followers, Spiller is a boxing coach at CT Boxing Studio. She's also the owner Baruch Photography, a photography studio focusing more on couple portraits and the like. In 2022, she aslo entered the Miss South Africa beauty pageant but didn't make the cut.

As for her philantropic pursuits, she is an ambassador for B Love Foundation, dedicated to providing food and medicine to those in need. All proceeds of her published book went to this foundation, as well.

It's been speculated and confirmed that Vasti Spiller and Dricus du Plessis has been dating for a year and a half now. On Jan.14, during Du Plessis' birthday, the champ popped the big question and proposed to Spiller on stage, in front of all their friends and family:

At UFC 312 on Feb. 9, Du Plessis will be walking into the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia holding his beautiful fiancee in one hand, and the UFC middlweight title in the other. You can rest assure that before the night is over, the champion will look to leave the arena with both still firmly in his hands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.