“Who the f*** is he?” - Anthony Joshua issues fiery response to Deontay Wilder’s ‘identity loss’ claims

Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has responded to Deontay Wilder's comments regarding the British athlete's 'identity.'

As reported by boxingnewsonline.net, a journalist informed 'AJ' that Wilder claimed the Brit was suffering from identity loss. Joshua fired back at 'The Bronze Bomber', listing his achievements in the boxing ring and insisting that he had no identity issues whatsoever:

"Who the f*** is he? He’s a boxer not a psychologist… I’ve stood 10 toes on what I represent, I’ve been two-time champion of the world, defended, fought X amount of world champions, the boy has had 50 fights and he probably fought Jason Gavern in his 30-something fight, I probably fought him in my 12th or whatever. We are different, my identity is strong, if they’re looking for weaknesses and gaps, then they need to stop looking over here because I’m solid. I don’t know what he’s talking about if I’m honest.”

For a long time, boxing fans have been yearning for a heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder. Now, the two are finally set to compete at the same venue on the same night. Unfortunately, it will not be against each other.

On December 23, a major boxing event will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. On the card, Wilder will go toe-to-toe against Joseph Parker, while 'AJ' will share the boxing ring with Otto Wallin.

Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder: 'The Bronze Bomber' speaks about his conversation with Eddie Hearn

During a recent conversation with 78SPORTSTV, Deontay Wilder shared details of his recent chat with Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

'The Bronze Bomber' said that despite their differences, the interaction was cordial. Wilder added that according to Hearn, if both he and Anthony Joshua win their respective fights on December 23, a showdown between the two of them was on the cards.

"It was cool. We have our differences. I know him and Anthony Joshua's manager have held this fight up… But Eddie was saying he talked to His Excellency - Hearn told me if we both win, the fight's gonna be on. So I'm looking forward to finally getting Joshua in the ring. Win, lose or draw, this is what it's all about." [h/t Michael Benson]

