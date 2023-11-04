Who is Felix Verdejo? Boxer sentenced to two consecutive life sentences after murder of pregnant girlfriend

Former professional boxer Felix Verdejo has been given two life sentences after being found guilty of murdering his pregnant girlfriend Keishla Rodriguez.

Verdejo, 30, kidnapped, drugged, and drowned Rodriguez in April 2021 after she presumably denied getting an abortion despite heavy pressure from her boyfriend. The case caused an uproar in the couple's native Puerto Rico over the past two years, with many supporting the Rodriguez family and demanding justice.

Felix Verdejo, who embraced the nickname 'El Diamante,' ends his career with a record of 27-2. He last fought in 2020 in a WBO lightweight title fight against Masayoshi Nakatani, where he endured a TKO loss.

Though Verdejo never truly broke through as a professional, he was once a promising up-and-coming lightweight with a decorated amateur career.

Verdejo was not only a Pan-American champion but also made it to the quarterfinals of the 2012 Olympics before losing to one of the best amateur boxers of all time, Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Verdejo did see some professional success, being named ESPN's 2014 Prospect of the Year before winning the WBO Latino Lightweight championship. Shortly after, he was rumored to be in multiple lightweight world title fights that never materialized.

Despite losing to Nakatani in his first world title fight, Verdejo's career outlook appeared to be high at just 28 years old. However, due to his latest sentence, he will never return to the ring again.

What happened to Felix Verdejo?

On April 30, 2021, the boxing community was shocked to find out that Felix Verdejo was named a person of interest in the potential murder of a woman whose body was found in the San José Lagoon. Soon after, the woman was identified as Verdejo's girlfriend, Keishla Rodriguez. Verdejo turned himself in.

While the jury could not initially reach a unanimous decision, the sentencing was postponed to November 3, 2023. It was then that Verdejo was officially given two life sentences for kidnapping, leading to the death of Rodriguez and her unborn child.

Rodriguez's mother publicly thanked those who supported her family during the trial and celebrated the justice attained for her daughter.