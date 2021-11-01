Who competed in the intergender MMA fight in Poland?

The recently concluded intergender MMA fight in Poland was fought between Ula Siekacz, a female arm wrestler and fitness instructor, and Piotrek 'Mua Boy' Lisowski, a male MMA fighter and a beauty brand ambassador who describes himself as '185cm of pure sex'.

Ula Siekacz is an arm wrestling personality who regularly posts photos of herself on social media, showing off her buff physique.

The MMA community was astonished when the news broke about the controversial, intergender fight. It took place at a hotel in Czestochowa, a city in southern Poland in a promotion named 'MMA-VIP'. Viewers from around the world have described the scenes as 'horrific' and 'absurd'.

The intergender MMA fight started with Siekacz absorbing punches thrown by 'Mua Boy'. Ula Siekacz tried to take Lisowski down but the maneuver backfired as he secured a full-mount position.

Lisowski, sporting a black paint eye mask, then unleashed ground and pound strikes on Siekacz. The offense was enough for the referee to intervene and stop the contest in the second round.

Watch the highlights of the intergender MMA fight below:

Before the infamous fight, the two fighters even had a heated face-off where Siekacz seemingly pushed 'Mua Boy'.

Here's the pre-fight face-off:

In the post-fight interview, Siekacz's face looked visibly swollen from the punishment absorbed. The arm wrestler uploaded the video to her Instagram.

Fans around the world reacted to the intergender MMA fight with rage

MMA fans and reporters around the world have reacted to the intergender MMA fight and chastised it. It comes after transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin was criticized for her fight with a woman.

Twitter exploded with furious reactions, all condemning the event and denouncing the promotion which somehow managed to sanction it. Sharon Gilbert of Sky Watch TV termed the event 'horrific' and 'bizarre':

Sharon K. Gilbert @sharonkgilbert ‘This is horrific’: Female arm wrestler is knocked out as men beat women in two bizarre intergender fights on Polish MMA show. rt.com/sport/538926-m… ‘This is horrific’: Female arm wrestler is knocked out as men beat women in two bizarre intergender fights on Polish MMA show. rt.com/sport/538926-m…

"MMA fans were left DISGUSTED when a Polish promotion put on an inter-gender fight between Piotrek Muaboy and arm wrestler Ula Siekacz. Fans called for the fight to end as Muaboy landed hard, clean shots to Siekacz before pinning her to the canvas and applying ground and pound," reported Violent Money TV via Twitter.

Violent Money TV @VM_TV_ MMA fans were left DISGUSTED when a Polish promotion put on an inter-gender fight between Piotrek Muaboy and arm wrestler Ula Siekacz.



Fans called for the fight to end as Muaboy landed hard, clean shots to Siekacz before pinning her to the canvas and applying ground and pound. MMA fans were left DISGUSTED when a Polish promotion put on an inter-gender fight between Piotrek Muaboy and arm wrestler Ula Siekacz.Fans called for the fight to end as Muaboy landed hard, clean shots to Siekacz before pinning her to the canvas and applying ground and pound. https://t.co/otWqV8yKdF

Jimmy Salford @1Fubar



Fury from fans as female MMA fighter

is battered into submission by male rival in mixed-gender bout screened in Poland

via mol.im/a/10150441 This needs to stop before a woman is killed. There’s a reason the genders are separated in this sport.Fury from fans as female MMA fighteris battered into submission by male rival in mixed-gender bout screened in Polandvia dailym.ai/ios This needs to stop before a woman is killed. There’s a reason the genders are separated in this sport. Fury from fans as female MMA fighteris battered into submission by male rival in mixed-gender bout screened in Poland via dailym.ai/ios mol.im/a/10150441

