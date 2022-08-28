Who was the first fighter to beat Beneil Dariush in the UFC?

The first time Beneil Dariush lost in his professional MMA career was during his second fight under the UFC banner. Ramsey Nijem beat the Iranian-American fighter at UFC Fight Night 39 back in 2014. Nijem finished Dariush in the very first round of their bout with some impressive striking.

Nijem has since left the UFC and recently competed in the PFL and XMMA. He currently has a professional MMA record of 10 wins and 9 losses, failing to live up to the hype after beating Dariush.

Ramsey Nijem @RamseyNijem The only way to beat Beneli Dariush is to finish him..... The only way I can win is finishing.... The only way to beat Beneli Dariush is to finish him..... The only way I can win is finishing....

Dariush is currently on an amazing winning streak within the organization. He has beaten his last seven UFC opponents, most recently getting the better of Tony Ferguson at UFC 262, after beating the fellow MMA veteran via unanimous decision.

Dariush clearly didn't let his first career defeat get him down and managed to rebound quickly. He won his next five fights, beating the likes of Anthony Rocco Martin, Diego Ferreira, Daron Cruickshank, Jim Miller and Michael Johnson.

After going on this amazing win streak, the 33-year-old's form would take a turn for the worse, winning just two out of his next six bouts under the UFC banner. Michael Chiesa, Edson Barboza and Alexander Hernandez all beat him, with Evan Dunham getting a draw.

Watch Dariush's best finishes in the UFC below:

His loss to Alexander Hernandez must have flicked a switch in Beneil Dariush as he is unbeaten in his last seven fights after losing at UFC 222. The 33-year-old has beaten Thiago Moisés, Drew Dober, Frank Camacho, Drakkar Klose, Scott Holtzman, Diego Ferreira and Tony Ferguson.

Who is Beneil Dariush fighting next?

This impressive run of form has earned Beneil Dariush a very tough fight against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev in two months' time. Gamrot has lost just once in his professional MMA career after losing to Guram Kutateladze in his UFC debut after leaving KSW in 2020.

The Polish fighter has won his last four bouts while competing in the UFC, with an impressive win against Arman Tsarukyan being his most recent outing. The 31-year-old managed to beat the highly-rated Tsarukyan via unanimous decision and now edges closer to his first UFC title shot.

“Winner fights for the belt. I’m definitely happy with the matchup. I just want to fight the best.” Beneil Dariush ( @beneildariush ) vs. Mateusz Gamrot ( @gamer_mma ) added to UFC 280 on Oct 22 in Abu Dhabi. Next man up for Dariush, after the disappointing ankle injury in Feb.“Winner fights for the belt. I’m definitely happy with the matchup. I just want to fight the best.” Beneil Dariush (@beneildariush) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (@gamer_mma) added to UFC 280 on Oct 22 in Abu Dhabi. Next man up for Dariush, after the disappointing ankle injury in Feb. “Winner fights for the belt. I’m definitely happy with the matchup. I just want to fight the best.” https://t.co/sYlSp8GgBV

Both fighters will be hoping a win can secure them the next title shot within the lightweight division. The main event at UFC 280 sees Charles Oliveira take on Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight strap.

