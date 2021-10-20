Who is Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend Gallienne Nabila?

Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend Gallienne Nabila is an American model and influencer. She is also a member of Elite Model Management Miami. Nabila is active on Instagram and her official account on the platform has attracted around 300,000 followers thus far.

The 24-year-old rose to fame back in 2016, when her picture appeared on Sports Illustrated with the title 'Lovely Lady of the Day.' Floyd Mayweather and Gallienne Nabila are rumored to have been dating each other on and off for the past couple of years.

In July, Mayweather and Nabila were spotted taking a walk in New York, with the 50-0 boxer putting his arm around her. That led to speculation suggesting the pair had reconciled and were back together. Nabila also sported a large diamond ring on her left ring finger, giving way to rumors of a possible engagement with Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather was dating British stripper Anna Monroe at the time, who was reportedly 'devastated' after seeing pictures of the undefeated boxer with his former flame. She reportedly told her friends that she contemplated ending the relationship.

Floyd Mayweather failed to impress in his latest outing inside the squared circle

Floyd Mayweather stepped inside the boxing ring earlier this year to take on YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition bout. Mayweather headed into the fight as a strong favorite not only to win but to knockout 'The Maverick'. Much to the surprise of viewers across the globe, the 0-1 boxer managed to go the distance with arguably the greatest pound-for-pound boxer on the planet.

While Floyd Mayweather dominated the fight, he failed to put Paul away. He also couldn't land as many clean strikes as one would expect him to against a vastly inexperienced opponent.

In his last fight as a professional boxer, Mayweather defeated UFC star Conor McGregor via TKO in the 10th round of their blockbuster crossover matchup in 2017.

