Who was it for? Islam Makhachev’s cryptic swipe ignites speculation around Jon Jones and Ilia Topuria

UFC lightweight champoion Islam Makhachev is the most accomplished 155 pound champion after making four successful title defences.

He recently posted an Ostrich hiding its head in the sand in an Instagram story and wrote a cryptic message. Makhachev wrote that he wanted to tag someone in the story but thought he shouldn't. The Russian is waiting for the result of Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315. The result of the fight will determine whether he moves up or not.

On the other hand, Ilia Topuria has been calling him out repeatedly. The Spaniard vacated his featherweight crown and officially moved to lightweight, demanding a title shot. Many fans dropped their reactions on the post, giving their opinions on who they thought the message was for. One of them wrote:

"Why is he sending shots at Jones when Jones accomplished what he did at 25?"

Others wrote:

"I think he is suggesting that Ilia might be injured."

"Anything but fighting Topuria."

Check out more fan reactions to the post:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the above post on X

According to many fans, Islam Makhachev might be targeting Ilia Topuria with the message. The lightweight champion has repeatedly asserted that Topuria needs to win a fight at lightweight before getting a title shot. Some other fans also think the message could have been for Jon Jones.

Islam Makhachev's coach Javier Mendez says he isn't involved in matchmaking

Islam Makhachev has been training under Javier Mendez in the American Kickboxing Academy since coming to the US. Mendez asserted that he doesn't get involved in the matchmaking decisions. He said:

"Since 2012, I've been involved exactly, absolutely 0%. Absolutely, positively 0% in regards to any of Khabib's [Nurmagomedov's] crew. From when he was doing [things] back then with his father and whoever manager he had. When Makhachev's manager Ali [Abdelaziz] came on board, I had zero to do with any of that. I just wait for them to tell me what's going on and we prepare for whoever we have in front of us."

Ad

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (5:12):

